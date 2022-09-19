Queen Elizabeth's
funeral details
SEPT 18, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Funeral Date Announcement
It was announced that Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest on September 19, 2022, starting at 11 am, British local time
Image: Getty Images
St. George's Chapel
Queen Elizabeth II will be buried at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where her parents, King George VI and his consort Queen Elizabeth, are also buried
Image: Getty Images
Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth's final resting place will be next to her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle
Image: Getty Images
Televised Funeral
Queen Elizabeth's funeral will be televised in the UK including coverage of the procession from Westminster Hall, the funeral and the committal service
Image: Getty Images
Nationwide Silence
Reports have stated that a two-minute nationwide silence will be held shortly before the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II concludes
Image: Getty Images
Guests
Apart from all the members of the Royal family, the funeral will also be attended by UK's Prime Minister Liz Truss, also world leaders like US President Joe Biden have been invited
Image: Getty Images
Gun Carriage
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will be drawn by gun carriage, pulled by sailors using ropes, during her funeral procession
Image: Getty Images
Archbishop of Canterbury
As stated by Buckingham Palace, the Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the blessing, followed by the singing of God Save The King
Image: Getty Images
Private Burial Service
The Palace has also confirmed that at 7:30 pm a private burial service will be held and attended by only the family at King George VI Memorial Chapel
Image: Getty Images
Big Ben
Big Ben will toll throughout the procession, which will arrive at Wellington Arch from Westminster Hall
