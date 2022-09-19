Heading 3

Queen Elizabeth's

funeral details

Image: Getty Images

Funeral Date Announcement

It was announced that Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest on September 19, 2022, starting at 11 am, British local time

Image: Getty Images

St. George's Chapel

Queen Elizabeth II will be buried at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where her parents, King George VI and his consort Queen Elizabeth, are also buried

Image: Getty Images

Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth's final resting place will be next to her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle

Image: Getty Images

Televised Funeral

Queen Elizabeth's funeral will be televised in the UK including coverage of the procession from Westminster Hall, the funeral and the committal service

Image: Getty Images

Nationwide Silence

Reports have stated that a two-minute nationwide silence will be held shortly before the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II concludes

Image: Getty Images

Guests

Apart from all the members of the Royal family, the funeral will also be attended by UK's Prime Minister Liz Truss, also world leaders like US President Joe Biden have been invited

Image: Getty Images

Gun Carriage

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will be drawn by gun carriage, pulled by sailors using ropes, during her funeral procession

Image: Getty Images

Archbishop of Canterbury

As stated by Buckingham Palace, the Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the blessing, followed by the singing of God Save The King

Image: Getty Images

Private Burial Service 

The Palace has also confirmed that at 7:30 pm a private burial service will be held and attended by only the family at King George VI Memorial Chapel

Image: Getty Images

Big Ben

Big Ben will toll throughout the procession, which will arrive at Wellington Arch from Westminster Hall

