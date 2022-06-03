Heading 3
Queen Elizabeth's inspirational quotes
Itisha Arya
JUNE 03, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
"It's worth remembering that it is often the small steps, not the giant leaps, that bring about the most lasting change."
Christmas broadcast 2019
Image: Getty Images
"Let us not take ourselves too seriously. None of us has a monopoly on wisdom."
Christmas broadcast 1991
Image: Getty Images
"I believe that, young or old, we have as much to look forward to with confidence and hope as we have to look back on with pride."
Queen's Golden Jubilee message
Image: Getty Images
"Our modern world places such heavy demands on our time and attention that the need to remember our responsibilities to others is greater than ever."
Christmas broadcast 2002
Image: Getty Images
"Each day is a new beginning, I know that the only way to live my life is to try to do what is right, to take the long view."
Christmas broadcast 2002
Image: Getty Images
"When life seems hard, the courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future."
Christmas broadcast 2008
Image: Getty Images
"Perhaps we make too much of what is wrong and too little of what is right. The trouble with gloom is that it feeds upon itself and depression causes more depression."
Christmas broadcast 1974
Image: Getty Images
"In times of doubt and anxiety the attitudes people show in their daily lives, in their homes, and in their work, are of supreme importance."
Christmas broadcast 1974
Image: Getty Images
"It is through this lens of history that we should view the conflicts of today, and so give us hope for tomorrow."
Christmas broadcast 2011
Image: Getty Images
"We know the reward is peace on earth, goodwill toward men, but we cannot win it without determination and concerted effort."
Christmas broadcast 1963
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Royal Family's Palace Balcony Moments