Pujya Doss

may 16, 2024

Entertainment

Queen of Tears star Kim Ji Won K-dramas to watch

A medical officer finds love amidst the chaos of a war-torn country

Image: KBS2.

Descendants of the Sun

Childhood friends navigate love and career challenges. A heartwarming romantic comedy

Image: KBS2.

Fight for My Way

Kim Ji Won shines in this epic fantasy series set in a mythical world

Arthdal Chronicles 

Image: tvN.

Three siblings, exhausted by the monotony of day-to-day adulthood, seek to find fulfillment and freedom from their humdrum lives

My Liberation Notes

Image: JTBC

A guest role in a realistic drama exploring modern dating

Lovestruck in the City

Image: KakaoTV

A psychological thriller involving a serial killer and a determined detective

Gap-dong 

Image: tvN.

A high school romance drama centered on the lives of wealthy students

The Heirs

Image: SBS.

A cross-dressing girl disguises herself to help an injured highjumper

To the Beautiful You

Image: SBS.

A web drama about a chance meeting between two people on Jeju Island

One Sunny Day

Image: LINE TV.

A special police unit takes on criminals while concealing their identities

Hidden Identity

Image: tvN.

