Queen of Tears star Kim Ji Won K-dramas to watch
A medical officer finds love amidst the chaos of a war-torn country
Image: KBS2.
Descendants of the Sun
Childhood friends navigate love and career challenges. A heartwarming romantic comedy
Image: KBS2.
Fight for My Way
Kim Ji Won shines in this epic fantasy series set in a mythical world
Arthdal Chronicles
Image: tvN.
Three siblings, exhausted by the monotony of day-to-day adulthood, seek to find fulfillment and freedom from their humdrum lives
My Liberation Notes
Image: JTBC
A guest role in a realistic drama exploring modern dating
Lovestruck in the City
Image: KakaoTV
A psychological thriller involving a serial killer and a determined detective
Gap-dong
Image: tvN.
A high school romance drama centered on the lives of wealthy students
The Heirs
Image: SBS.
A cross-dressing girl disguises herself to help an injured highjumper
To the Beautiful You
Image: SBS.
A web drama about a chance meeting between two people on Jeju Island
One Sunny Day
Image: LINE TV.
A special police unit takes on criminals while concealing their identities
Hidden Identity
Image: tvN.