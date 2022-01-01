Queen's funeral:
Emotional moments
SEPT 20, 2022
Image: Getty Images
King Charles III
King Charles III was seen mournfully walking behind his mother, Queen Elizabeth's coffin during the funeral procession with his sons Harry and William behind him
Tearful Meghan Markle
A teary-eyed Meghan Markle bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth during the funeral ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The Duchess of Sussex was spotted wiping her tears
Queen's Children
Princess Charlotte breaks down
Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte was seen breaking down as she said her final goodbye to her beloved great-grandmother
The Corgis
Another heartbreaking moment that got netizens emotional from the ceremony was how Queen's beloved Corgis bid adieu to the Queen's coffin
Heartbroken Prince Harry
Prince Harry was overcome with emotion during his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's funeral as the late monarch was laid to rest
A Dejected Prince George
Prince George who arrived for the funeral ceremony alongside mother Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camilla was seen in a sombre mood
Kate Middleton's tribute
Kate Middleton's subtle tribute to the late Queen with her jewels. The Princess of Wales wore a four-strand pearl choker from the Queen's collection
Handwritten Notes
Queen Elizabeth's coffin consisted of three handwritten notes along with the wreaths from Prince William, Kate Middleton and King Charles
Mourners Gather
Hordes of mourners gathered in Windsor to pay their last respects to the Queen as the state funeral procession was carried out through public viewing areas
