Heading 3

Queen's funeral:

Emotional moments

Surabhi Redkar

SEPT 20, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

King Charles III 

King Charles III was seen mournfully walking behind his mother, Queen Elizabeth's coffin during the funeral procession with his sons Harry and William behind him

Image: Getty Images

Tearful Meghan Markle

A teary-eyed Meghan Markle bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth during the funeral ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The Duchess of Sussex was spotted wiping her tears

Image: Getty Images

Queen's Children

Queen Elizabeth's four kids, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward got emotional as they paid their last respects to their mother

Image: Getty Images

Princess Charlotte breaks down

Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte was seen breaking down as she said her final goodbye to her beloved great-grandmother

Image: Getty Images

The Corgis

Another heartbreaking moment that got netizens emotional from the ceremony was how Queen's beloved Corgis bid adieu to the Queen's coffin

Image: Getty Images

Heartbroken Prince Harry

Prince Harry was overcome with emotion during his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's funeral as the late monarch was laid to rest

Image: Getty Images

A Dejected Prince George

Prince George who arrived for the funeral ceremony alongside mother Kate Middleton and Queen Consort Camilla was seen in a sombre mood

Image: Getty Images

Kate Middleton's tribute

Kate Middleton's subtle tribute to the late Queen with her jewels. The Princess of Wales wore a four-strand pearl choker from the Queen's collection

Image: Getty Images

Handwritten Notes

Queen Elizabeth's coffin consisted of three handwritten notes along with the wreaths from Prince William, Kate Middleton and King Charles

Image: Getty Images

Mourners Gather

Hordes of mourners gathered in Windsor to pay their last respects to the Queen as the state funeral procession was carried out through public viewing areas

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Nick Jonas' best husband moments

Click Here