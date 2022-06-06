Heading 3

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Best PHOTOS

Surabhi Redkar

JUNE 06, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II was honoured for her historic 70 years on the throne in special ceremonies arranged for her which included the attendance of several royal family members

Platinum Jubilee

Image: Getty Images

For the 2022 Trooping the Colour ceremony, Queen Elizabeth appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony in a blue dress and a matching wide-brimmed hat

Trooping the Colour

Image: Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton and their kids, Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Louis joined the Queen at the Buckingham Palace ceremony

The Cambridges

Image: Getty Images

Kate and William's kids made their carriage debut at this year's Trooping the Colour procession and the siblings adorably waved at the crowds during the same

Carriage Debut

Image: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a hand-in-hand appearance for the Thanksgiving service held in honour of the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Image: Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton at St Paul's Cathedral in London as a part of the Platinum Jubilee celebration for the Queen in their best attires

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Image: Getty Images

Prince Louis went viral for displaying his various moods in vivid expressions while standing next to great grandmother Queen Elizabeth on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Prince Louis' Expression

Image: Getty Images

Kate Middleton paid a subtle tribute to Princess Diana by wearing the late royal's double-drop diamond sapphire earrings at Trooping the Colour ceremony

Princess Diana Tribute

Image: Getty Images

Prince Charles and Prince William wore traditional red military uniforms with tall bearskin hats on horseback during the Trooping the Colour annual parade

Prince Charles

Image: Getty Images

Prince George and Prince William shared a sweet moment as they enjoyed a laugh together while attending the Platinum Jubilee Concert

Platinum Jubilee Concert

