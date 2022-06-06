Heading 3
Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Best PHOTOS
Surabhi Redkar
JUNE 06, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II was honoured for her historic 70 years on the throne in special ceremonies arranged for her which included the attendance of several royal family members
Platinum Jubilee
Image: Getty Images
For the 2022 Trooping the Colour ceremony, Queen Elizabeth appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony in a blue dress and a matching wide-brimmed hat
Trooping the Colour
Image: Getty Images
Prince William and Kate Middleton and their kids, Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Louis joined the Queen at the Buckingham Palace ceremony
The Cambridges
Image: Getty Images
Kate and William's kids made their carriage debut at this year's Trooping the Colour procession and the siblings adorably waved at the crowds during the same
Carriage Debut
Image: Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a hand-in-hand appearance for the Thanksgiving service held in honour of the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Image: Getty Images
Prince William and Kate Middleton at St Paul's Cathedral in London as a part of the Platinum Jubilee celebration for the Queen in their best attires
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Image: Getty Images
Prince Louis went viral for displaying his various moods in vivid expressions while standing next to great grandmother Queen Elizabeth on the Buckingham Palace balcony
Prince Louis' Expression
Image: Getty Images
Kate Middleton paid a subtle tribute to Princess Diana by wearing the late royal's double-drop diamond sapphire earrings at Trooping the Colour ceremony
Princess Diana Tribute
Image: Getty Images
Prince Charles and Prince William wore traditional red military uniforms with tall bearskin hats on horseback during the Trooping the Colour annual parade
Prince Charles
Image: Getty Images
Prince George and Prince William shared a sweet moment as they enjoyed a laugh together while attending the Platinum Jubilee Concert
Platinum Jubilee Concert
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Royal Family's Palace Balcony Moments