Entertainment
Itisha Arya
May 23, 2022
Heading 3
Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Thingsto know
When Is It?
Image: Getty Images
Although the anniversary itself fell on February 6, the celebrations are scheduled for the first week of June. The main events are set to take place between June 2 and June 5
The bank holiday weekend will kick off with Trooping the Colour on June 2, the parade to mark the Queen's official birthday. The event will close with a Royal Air Force flyby
Image: Getty Images
Event on June 2
On June 3, a service of thanksgiving for Elizabeth's reign will be held at St. Paul's Cathedral. The following day, the queen will attend the Derby at Epsom Downs
Event on June 3
Image: Getty Images
On June 4, the BBC will host a concert live from Buckingham Palace featuring "the world’s biggest entertainment stars"
Image: Getty Images
Event on June 4
Image: Getty Images
June 5 will see the London-based Platinum Jubilee Pageant, with "performers, dancers, musicians, military personnel and volunteers" uniting to tell the story of the Queen's reign
Event on June 5
Image: Getty Images
The Royal Mint commissioned a coin to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee. The coin depicts the Queen engaged in one of her favorite activities: horseback riding
The Coins
Image: Getty Images
The Royal Collection Trust will host a special exhibition of early portraits of Elizabeth at the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace in honor of her Platinum Jubilee
Royal Collection Trust Exhibit
Image: Getty Images
In May 2022, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex and the Suits alum confirmed that the duo plan to attend the Platinum Jubilee with Archie and Lili
Harry and Meghan
Image: Getty Images
Adam Lambert and the band Queen, Sir Elton John, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Diana Ross, Andrea Bocelli, Alicia Keys and more are set to take the stage in honor of the monarch
Concert celebration
Image: Getty Images
From July, three special displays commemorating the most significant moments of the Queen’s reign from her accession to her previous jubilees will be staged at her royal residences
Post June celebrations
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Hollywood celebrities who practice yoga