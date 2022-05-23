Entertainment

Itisha Arya

May 23, 2022

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Thingsto know

When Is It?

Image: Getty Images

Although the anniversary itself fell on February 6, the celebrations are scheduled for the first week of June. The main events are set to take place between June 2 and June 5

The bank holiday weekend will kick off with Trooping the Colour on June 2, the parade to mark the  Queen's official birthday. The event will close with a Royal Air Force flyby

Image: Getty Images

Event on June 2

On June 3, a service of thanksgiving for Elizabeth's reign will be held at St. Paul's Cathedral. The following day, the queen will attend the Derby at Epsom Downs

Event on June 3

Image: Getty Images

On June 4, the BBC will host a concert live from Buckingham Palace featuring "the world’s biggest entertainment stars"

Image: Getty Images

Event on June 4

Image: Getty Images

June 5 will see the London-based Platinum Jubilee Pageant, with "performers, dancers, musicians, military personnel and volunteers" uniting to tell the story of the Queen's reign

Event on June 5

Image: Getty Images

The Royal Mint commissioned a coin to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee. The coin depicts the Queen engaged in one of her favorite activities: horseback riding

The Coins

Image: Getty Images

The Royal Collection Trust will host a special exhibition of early portraits of Elizabeth at the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace in honor of her Platinum Jubilee

Royal Collection Trust Exhibit

Image: Getty Images

In May 2022, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex and the Suits alum confirmed that the duo plan to attend the Platinum Jubilee with Archie and Lili

Harry and Meghan

Image: Getty Images

Adam Lambert and the band Queen, Sir Elton John, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Diana Ross, Andrea Bocelli, Alicia Keys and more are set to take the stage in honor of the monarch

Concert celebration

Image: Getty Images

From July, three special displays commemorating the most significant moments of the Queen’s reign from her accession to her previous jubilees will be staged at her royal residences

Post June celebrations

