Quotes by BTS V for a free-spirited life
Trust is like paper. When it crumbles, it will never be perfect again
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
You know you really love someone when you don’t hate them for breaking your heart
Purple is the last color of the rainbow Purple means I will trust and love you for a long time
You can’t just come into someone’s life, make them feel special, and then leave
Forget what hurt you but never forget what it taught you
Hard work will never betray you
You can’t spell ‘Love’ without ‘V
Don’t be trapped in someone else’s dream
I have a big heart full of love, so please take it all
Even though it’s tough, we can endure it and keep going
