Pujya Doss

september 17, 2023

Entertainment

Quotes by BTS V for a free-spirited life

Trust is like paper. When it crumbles, it will never be perfect again

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

You know you really love someone when you don’t hate them for breaking your heart

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Purple is the last color of the rainbow Purple means I will trust and love you for a long time

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

You can’t just come into someone’s life, make them feel special, and then leave

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Forget what hurt you but never forget what it taught you

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Hard work will never betray you

You can’t spell ‘Love’ without ‘V

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Don’t be trapped in someone else’s dream

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

I have a big heart full of love, so please take it all

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Even though it’s tough, we can endure it and keep going

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

