“You can’t just come into someone’s life, make them feel special and then leave.”
Make Others Feel Special
“I have a big heart full of love, so please take it all.”
Spread Love
“If you can't fly, then run. Today we will survive. If you can't run, then walk. Today we will survive. If you can't walk, then crawl.”
Work On Yourself
“When things get hard, stop for awhile and look back and see how far you’ve come. Don’t forget how rewarding it is. You are the most beautiful flower, more than anyone else in this world.”
Be Grateful
“You are part of my story, memory and scenery, thank you.”
Your Life Story
“Purple is the last of the rainbow colors, so it means I will love and trust you for a long time”
Love and Trust
“Hard work will never betray you.”
On Hardwork
“Don't be trapped in someone else's dream”
Dreams Of Your Own
“Trust is like paper. When it crumbles, it will never be perfect again.”
Be Trustful
“Forget what hurt you but never forget what it taught you.”
Forget And Learn
