Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
January 17, 2024
R. Madhavan Dialogues
Dost fail ho jaye toh dukh hota hai…lekin first first aa jaye toh zyada dukh hota hai
3 Idiots
Image source- actormaddy
Ek ladki dekhi bilkul bijli ki tarah…one flash…ek chamak aur main apna dil kho betha…mujhe lagta hai mujhe uss ladki se behad pyar ho gaya hai…bas ab ek hi tamanna hai…rehna hai uske dil mein
Image source- actormaddy
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
Koi bhi desh perfect nahin hota…usse behtar banana padta hai
Image source- IMDb
Rang De Basanti
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
Image source- actormaddy
Sex…Kaunsa Sex? Pichle baar 2013 mein Bhai Dooj ke time mein hua tha ye
Tanu weds Manu Returns
Image source- actormaddy
To understand you… the elephant wear underwear… easy
Ramji Londonwaley
Image source- actormaddy
Theoretically toh mujhe darna chahiye…par practically mujhe dar lag nahi ra
Tanu weds Manu
Image source- actormaddy
Pyar do logon ko ek karta hai…alag nahi
Dil Vil Pyar Vyar
Image source- actormaddy
Bhere izz my passport and biza
Ramji Londonwaley
Image source- actormaddy
Image source- actormaddy
Badi cheezon ki keemat kabhi choti nahi hua karti
