Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

January 17, 2024

R. Madhavan Dialogues

Dost fail ho jaye toh dukh hota hai…lekin first first aa jaye toh zyada dukh hota hai

3 Idiots

Image source- actormaddy

Ek ladki dekhi bilkul bijli ki tarah…one flash…ek chamak aur main apna dil kho betha…mujhe lagta hai mujhe uss ladki se behad pyar ho gaya hai…bas ab ek hi tamanna hai…rehna hai uske dil mein

Image source- actormaddy

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Koi bhi desh perfect nahin hota…usse behtar banana padta hai

Image source- IMDb

Rang De Basanti

Koi bhi desh perfect nahin hota…usse behtar banana padta hai

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Image source- actormaddy

Sex…Kaunsa Sex? Pichle baar 2013 mein Bhai Dooj ke time mein hua tha ye

Tanu weds Manu Returns

Image source- actormaddy

To understand you… the elephant wear underwear… easy

Ramji Londonwaley

Image source- actormaddy

Theoretically toh mujhe darna chahiye…par practically mujhe dar lag nahi ra

Tanu weds Manu

Image source- actormaddy

Pyar do logon ko ek karta hai…alag nahi

Dil Vil Pyar Vyar

Image source- actormaddy

Bhere izz my passport and biza

Ramji Londonwaley

Image source- actormaddy

Dil Vil Pyar Vyar

Image source- actormaddy

Badi cheezon ki keemat kabhi choti nahi hua karti

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here