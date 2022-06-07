Heading 3
R Madhavan & Sarita- 23 years of love
Priyanka Goud
June 07, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
R Madhavan and Sarita Birje are one of the cutest couples in the film industry, who will make you believe in true love
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
R Madhavan met his wife Sarita Birje while teaching communication and public speaking at a workshop in Maharashtra. And it was Sarita who asked him out first
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
R Madhavan and Sarita Birje, after dating for eight-long years, tied the knot in the year 1999. The couple were blessed with a baby boy, Vedaant in 2005
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
Today, on their 22nd wedding anniversary, Madhavan shared an priceless adorable throwback with note to wish 'wifey' Sarita as he said ‘I'm more in love with you.’
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
Madhavan called his wife Sarita 'the biggest blessing in his life' while sharing a romantic post for her on Valentine's Day
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
R Madhavan and his wife in this epic throwback pic looked like million bucks, While the actor looked dashing in an orange sleeveless t-shirt and denims, Sarita looks pretty in a white top. The actor looks happy as he hugs Sarita and poses for the camera
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
The couple celebrated Diwali in a traditional manner and looked stunning in gorgeous ethnic wear
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
Madhavan left a funny reply on his wife Sarita's throwback pic about wives being always right from their vacation diaries
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
R Madhavan clicked his wife Sarita is dressed in a dance costume, they define couple goals and mentioned how they bring out the child in each other
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Samantha's Indo-western looks