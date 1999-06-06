Heading 3

R Madhavan with
his family

Prachi Malhotra

Nov 16, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

R Madhavan wished his son Vedaant on his 17th birthday in August this year with a picture of the father and son twinning in black

Vedaant turns 17

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main star made for a proud dad as posed with his son Vedaant in a photo shared in August 2021

A proud dad

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

Take a look at this photograph of R Madhavan and his better half Sarita with Shah Rukh Khan

Party time

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

The actor and his wife made for a happy couple in the still shared by the star on Valentine's day in 2020

Happy Valentine!

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

The beautiful couple got married on June 6, 1999, and celebrated their anniversary in 2020 with a stunning couple photo

Happy Anniversary

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

This photo of R Madhavan, his son Vedaant, and R Madhavan's father posing in traditional attires during pooja is pure bliss

Getting in touch with your roots

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

Another picture of the lovely couple as they face the camera for a fun selfie

Going strong

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

R Madhavan wished his mom a happy mother's day in 2019 witha cute still of the mother and son duo

The one with Amma

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

Take a look at this throwback photo of the Rocketry: The Nambi Effect star with little Vedaant

Golden memories

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

R Madhavan and Sarita are off on a romantic dive in this photo as the couple poses on a bike together

Golden memories

