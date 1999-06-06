Image: R Madhavan Instagram
R Madhavan wished his son Vedaant on his 17th birthday in August this year with a picture of the father and son twinning in black
Vedaant turns 17
The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main star made for a proud dad as posed with his son Vedaant in a photo shared in August 2021
A proud dad
Take a look at this photograph of R Madhavan and his better half Sarita with Shah Rukh Khan
Party time
The actor and his wife made for a happy couple in the still shared by the star on Valentine's day in 2020
Happy Valentine!
The beautiful couple got married on June 6, 1999, and celebrated their anniversary in 2020 with a stunning couple photo
Happy Anniversary
This photo of R Madhavan, his son Vedaant, and R Madhavan's father posing in traditional attires during pooja is pure bliss
Getting in touch with your roots
Another picture of the lovely couple as they face the camera for a fun selfie
Going strong
R Madhavan wished his mom a happy mother's day in 2019 witha cute still of the mother and son duo
The one with Amma
Take a look at this throwback photo of the Rocketry: The Nambi Effect star with little Vedaant
Golden memories
R Madhavan and Sarita are off on a romantic dive in this photo as the couple poses on a bike together
Golden memories
