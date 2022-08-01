R Madhavan’s Mumbai home is perfectly luxurious, he lives with his wife Sarita Birje and son Vedaant, his parents Saroja and Ranganathan, their dogs, and pet bird, Ashley
R Madhavan's Mumbai home is a perfect blend of modern and traditional. He is south Indian at heart and his adobe shows that
The spacious living room has eccentric couches with a glass table placed exactly in the center. The view of their ethereal house can be seen through his social media posts
The living room is huge and other parts have vibrant elements like two sofa sets, wooden fixtures, a Tanjore painting atop the Buddha statue and a huge vase that gives an artistic yet traditional vibe
Madhavan's minimalistic bedroom comes with an attached kitchen garden set up outside the window. The actor and his family have grown numerous organic vegetables at home
Complementing well with the house, Madhavan's bathroom features pristine white ‘his and hers’ sinks, ivory cabinets, and mosaic-tiled walls and mirrors along with a large window enhance the elegant vibe of the space
Madhavan’s terrace balcony is an extension of the kitchen garden, with numerous plants placed around a dark marble Buddha figurine and a breathtaking sea face view
The dining hall gives traditional vibes as table and chairs are ornate in a golden base. There is a fully-stocked mini bar in a corner. The bar is mounted on the wall in a dark wooden panel with floating glass shelves
Madhavan loves spending time at his home when he is not working. His house has a pool, where friends often meet up and have gala times with games and drinks
