Raashii Khanna's ethnic looks
Priyanka Goud
OCT 19, 2022
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Raashii Khanna is an ethnic fashion dream in embroidery lehenga paired with a blouse and cape top. Silver jewellery and make up made the look stand out
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Raashii gave a modern twist to ethnic as she chose an elegant set of a white sleeveless embroidered crop top and palazzo pants
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
The gorgeous diva wore a traditional yellow coloured saree and a bindi. The Venky Mama actress looked breathtaking in her ethnic look
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Raashii Khanna looked simply stunning in a bottle green ethnic suit, with open tresses and perfect makeup
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Raashii Khanna looks like a perfect ray of sunshine in a floral yellow saree with a matching blouse. Dewy makeup and statement earrings rounded the look
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Raashii Khanna defined beauty in a floral ethnic suit with a yellow dupatta. Makeup, sleek hairstyle, and jewellery stole the show
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Raashii Khanna aces colour trend in pink and red saree with a matching blouse and looked marvelous
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Raashii Khanna flaunted her beautifully designed indo western outfit and paired her outfit with heavy golden earrings and looked lovely
