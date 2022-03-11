Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 11, 2022
Radhe Shyam: Everything you need to know
Radhe Shyam
The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial has finally hit the screens after a long wait on March 11th, 2022. The film stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the titular roles
Image: IMDb
The filmmakers have gone to great lengths to bring the audience as near to this cinematic masterpiece as possible
Image: Pinkvilla
Cinematic masterpiece
From investigating locales in Italy to constructing larger-than-life historical sets in Hyderabad, art director Ravinder Reddy has ensured that the film looks as compelling and realistic as possible
Image: IMDb
Larger than life sets
Prabhas will be featured in romantic sequences with Pooja Hegde, which will be one of the highlights while also being refreshing. After a decade, he is finally playing a romantic role
Image: IMDb
Prabhas in a romantic role
Expect huge plot twists and turns in the film's second half of the film
Image: IMDb
Second-half of the film
The VFX has been done on a massive scale and it already appears astonishing in the teaser. The visual effects may surprise you at times
Stellar VFX
Image: IMDb
The makers were so impressed with the inspiring journey of famous Irish astrologer William John Warner, widely known as Cheiro, that they chose to add a few important events from his life to be depicted by the lead protagonist Vikramaditya
William John Warner
Image: IMDb
Radhe Shyam will undoubtedly perform well at the box office, but don't expect the film to connect with you or keep you enthralled throughout
Big numbers at the box office
Image: IMDb
