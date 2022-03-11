Entertainment

Radhe Shyam: Everything you need to know

The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial has finally hit the screens after a long wait on March 11th, 2022. The film stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the titular roles

The filmmakers have gone to great lengths to bring the audience as near to this cinematic masterpiece as possible

Cinematic masterpiece

From investigating locales in Italy to constructing larger-than-life historical sets in Hyderabad, art director Ravinder Reddy has ensured that the film looks as compelling and realistic as possible

Larger than life sets

Prabhas will be featured in romantic sequences with Pooja Hegde, which will be one of the highlights while also being refreshing. After a decade, he is finally playing a romantic role

Prabhas in a romantic role

Expect huge plot twists and turns in the film's second half of the film

Second-half of the film

The VFX has been done on a massive scale and it already appears astonishing in the teaser. The visual effects may surprise you at times

Stellar VFX

The makers were so impressed with the inspiring journey of famous Irish astrologer William John Warner, widely known as Cheiro, that they chose to add a few important events from his life to be depicted by the lead protagonist Vikramaditya

William John Warner

Radhe Shyam will undoubtedly perform well at the box office, but don't expect the film to connect with you or keep you enthralled throughout

Big numbers at the box office

