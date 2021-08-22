Radhika Madan’s career timeline

Hailing from Delhi, Madan started her career by acting in the daily soap opera Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi opposite Shakti Arora that aired on Colors TV
She also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 8)
She was also part of Box Cricket League (BCL) and played on behalf of Mumbai Tigers
After trying her stint on television, Madan made her feature film debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy drama Pataakha alongside Sanya Malhotra
For the preparation, both Malhotra and Madan stayed in Ronsi village near Jaipur and learned the Rajasthani dialect. They also got accustomed with milking buffaloes, thatching roofs and plastering the walls with dung
Madan then appeared in Vasan Bala's action comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. It premiered in the Midnight Madness section of the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the People's Choice Award: Midnight Madness
She performed all the stunts herself and watched several classic action films for days to familiarise herself with the genre. She was also injured during the physical training
In 2020, Madan Played the Lead in Homi Adajania's comedy drama Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan
She was last seen in Netflix original movies, Ray and Feels Like Ishq
Radhika Madan will soon be seen in the film, Shiddat