Radhika Madan’s career timeline

august 22, 2021

Hailing from Delhi, Madan started her career by acting in the daily soap opera Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi opposite Shakti Arora that aired on Colors TV

She also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 8)

She was also part of Box Cricket League (BCL) and played on behalf of Mumbai Tigers

After trying her stint on television, Madan made her feature film debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy drama Pataakha alongside Sanya Malhotra

For the preparation, both Malhotra and Madan stayed in Ronsi village near Jaipur and learned the Rajasthani dialect. They also got accustomed with milking buffaloes, thatching roofs and plastering the walls with dung

Madan then appeared in Vasan Bala's action comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. It premiered in the Midnight Madness section of the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the People's Choice Award: Midnight Madness

She performed all the stunts herself and watched several classic action films for days to familiarise herself with the genre. She was also injured during the physical training

In 2020, Madan Played the Lead in Homi Adajania's comedy drama Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

She was last seen in Netflix original movies, Ray and Feels Like Ishq

Radhika Madan will soon be seen in the film, Shiddat

