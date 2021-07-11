Actors who never had a Godfather 

Big B is known for his versatile acting. He came from Allahabad to Mumbai to try his luck in acting, and he didn’t have much money and also had to spend nights on the benches at marine drive
Irrfan Khan has done many Hollywood movies as well, but before entering the film industry, he did not have any links in the Bollywood Industry. He struggled a lot but did not give up
Boman Irani used to work as a waiter and also waited as a room service attendant outside the rooms of people before he tried his luck in acting
Nawazuddin Siddhiqui was a farmer and earlier a watchman before he came into acting. His father was also a farmer and they had to struggle a lot to survive
Shahrukh Khan was a poor kid and 25 years ago he was struggling to make a living. He could not even afford college fees and went looking for government colleges to pursue higher education but luck favoured him when he got signed for a film and his life changed
Akshay Kumar was a waiter before he became a superstar. He later became a chef but still didn't make enough money to survive. Slowly and steadily, Akshay became the Khiladi Kumar of Indian cinema
The ‘Thalaiva’ of the South, Rajnikant is widely popular in the film industry. Rajnikant was a bus conductor and also a coolie before he came into the film industry and kick-started his career
Vidya Balan tried and gave auditions for many tv serials, commercial ads, but her luck was not in her favour. After a series of failures, Vidya did a movie which was a superhit
Anushka Sharma started her career with modeling and did many assignments & auditioned for many films but could not clear it. She finally bagged the lead role for ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ alongside SRK