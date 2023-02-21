Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 21, 2023

Raha-Vayu: Celeb Babies’ Name Meaning

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha has various meanings in different languages. Alia Bhatt wrote, “In Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace' Alia wrote. 'It also means happiness, freedom & bliss

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Raha Kapoor

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Devi is the daughter of Bollywood star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine,” they wrote on Instagram 

Devi Basu Singh Grover

Mouni Roy’s Monochrome Looks

Nikki Tamboli In Stylish Athleisure

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas named their daughter Malti Marie. Malti is a Hindi word that means ‘tiny fragrant flower’ or ‘moonlight.’ The name is derived from two completely different languages, Sanskrit and Latin making a beautiful fusion of tradition and modernism.

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

These two adorable babies are Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s. Taimur means iron which displays qualities like strength and toughness whereas ‘Jeh’ from Jehangir is a Persian word which means one who conquers the world

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi and Jehangir Ali Khan Pataudi

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika means Goddess Durga

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Vamika Kohli

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram 

Vayu Kapoor Ahuja

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja named their baby boy Vayu. In Sanskrit, Vayu means air. The name also belongs to ‘Lord of Winds’ and ‘Deity of Breaths’ in Hindu Mythology

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram 

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s adorable daughter Inaaya is a name of Arabic origin which means help, care and protection from the almighty

Dia Mirza welcomed her first child, son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi last year. Avyaan means Lord Ganesha which signifies ‘a lot of luck’

Image: Dia Mirza Intagram

Avyaan Azaad Rekhi

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput named their daughter and son as Misha and Zain respectively. Misha means ‘God-like,’ and Zain means beauty

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Misha and Zain Kapoor

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here