FEB 21, 2023

Raha-Vayu: Celeb Babies’ Name Meaning
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha has various meanings in different languages. Alia Bhatt wrote, “In Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace' Alia wrote. 'It also means happiness, freedom & bliss
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Raha Kapoor
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Devi is the daughter of Bollywood star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine,” they wrote on Instagram
Devi Basu Singh Grover
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas named their daughter Malti Marie. Malti is a Hindi word that means ‘tiny fragrant flower’ or ‘moonlight.’ The name is derived from two completely different languages, Sanskrit and Latin making a beautiful fusion of tradition and modernism.
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Malti Marie Chopra Jonas
These two adorable babies are Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s. Taimur means iron which displays qualities like strength and toughness whereas ‘Jeh’ from Jehangir is a Persian word which means one who conquers the world
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi and Jehangir Ali Khan Pataudi
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika means Goddess Durga
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Vamika Kohli
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Vayu Kapoor Ahuja
Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja named their baby boy Vayu. In Sanskrit, Vayu means air. The name also belongs to ‘Lord of Winds’ and ‘Deity of Breaths’ in Hindu Mythology
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Inaaya Naumi Kemmu
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s adorable daughter Inaaya is a name of Arabic origin which means help, care and protection from the almighty
Dia Mirza welcomed her first child, son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi last year. Avyaan means Lord Ganesha which signifies ‘a lot of luck’
Image: Dia Mirza Intagram
Avyaan Azaad Rekhi
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput named their daughter and son as Misha and Zain respectively. Misha means ‘God-like,’ and Zain means beauty
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Misha and Zain Kapoor
