 Shruti Mehta 

 Entertainment

JUNE 21, 2023

Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar’s LookBook 

The adorable couple is painting the town red in their vibrant outfits. Disha Parmar looks gorgeous in this bright pink dress while Rahul looks chic in a simple striped shirt

Party mood 

Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram 

The beaming couple is hitting fashion hard in their respective outfits 

Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram 

Smiling swirl 

The fans can’t take their eyes off the duo as they are stealing a moment for themselves 

Candid crush 

Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram 

The pair has captured the attention of the viewers with their cute yet playful Holi looks 

 Holy Heist 

Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram 

Weekend glam 

Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram 

The couple have stayed true to their respective fashion as they warmly welcomed the new year

Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram 

Black burst 

One simply cannot go wrong with a black T-shirt! Rahul and Disha are looking alluring as they twin in the same 

Cozy sweatshirt and comfort? Yes, please! The pair has swooned the Internet with their classy and comfy looks 

Sweatshirt swag 

Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram 

 Karva Chauth 

Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram 

The star couple has enjoyed Karvachauth in simple outfits yet their glow is unmissable 

 Serene white 

Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram 

The power couple oozes warmth and positivity in their white ensembles

Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram 

The soon-to-be parents are looking adorable in casuals. Their heartwarming smile is captivating 

Chic casuals 

