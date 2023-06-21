Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JUNE 21, 2023
Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar’s LookBook
The adorable couple is painting the town red in their vibrant outfits. Disha Parmar looks gorgeous in this bright pink dress while Rahul looks chic in a simple striped shirt
Party mood
Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram
The beaming couple is hitting fashion hard in their respective outfits
Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram
Smiling swirl
The fans can’t take their eyes off the duo as they are stealing a moment for themselves
Candid crush
Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram
The pair has captured the attention of the viewers with their cute yet playful Holi looks
Holy Heist
Image: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram
Weekend glam
Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram
The couple have stayed true to their respective fashion as they warmly welcomed the new year
Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram
Black burst
One simply cannot go wrong with a black T-shirt! Rahul and Disha are looking alluring as they twin in the same
Cozy sweatshirt and comfort? Yes, please! The pair has swooned the Internet with their classy and comfy looks
Sweatshirt swag
Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram
Karva Chauth
Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram
The star couple has enjoyed Karvachauth in simple outfits yet their glow is unmissable
Serene white
Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram
The power couple oozes warmth and positivity in their white ensembles
Image: Disha Parmar Vaidya’s Instagram
The soon-to-be parents are looking adorable in casuals. Their heartwarming smile is captivating
Chic casuals
