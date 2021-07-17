Parmar's love story

Rahul Vaidya & Disha

July 17, 2021

The couple met via mutual friends and instantly found a connection

Their friendship grew day by day and matured into true love, though they never proposed to each other

Rahul was seen opposite Disha in his super hit song 'Yaad Teri' and rumours about the couple dating each other grew which Rahul denied and affirmed they were just best friends

They were spotted together at several events and visited each other’s family and friends often

Rahul entered Bigg Boss 14 and spoke about his ‘best friend’ often. He eventually confessed that he missed Disha very much

He proposed to her on national television going down on one knee with a ring in his hands. He wore a white tee shirt with ‘Marry Me?’ written inside a heart drawn with lipstick

The actress later visited the Bigg Boss 14 house on Valentine's Day and accepted his proposal publically

They even shared a kiss through a thin glass wall between them

Their love grew and they kept their fans updated through social media generously sharing their cute pictures and videos together

Rahul and Disha had their beautiful Mehendi ceremony with close family and friends

The couple tied the knot on July 16 following all the Vedic rituals wearing regal Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensembles

We wish the couple all happiness and love for their future life
