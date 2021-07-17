Parmar's love story
Rahul Vaidya & Disha July 17, 2021
The couple met via mutual friends and instantly found a connection
Their friendship grew day by day and matured into true love, though they never proposed to each other
Rahul was seen opposite Disha in his super hit song 'Yaad Teri' and rumours about the couple dating each other grew which Rahul denied and affirmed they were just best friends
They were spotted together at several events and visited each other’s family and friends often
Rahul entered Bigg Boss 14 and spoke about his ‘best friend’ often. He eventually confessed that he missed Disha very much
He proposed to her on national television going down on one knee with a ring in his hands. He wore a white tee shirt with ‘Marry Me?’ written inside a heart drawn with lipstick
The actress later visited the Bigg Boss 14 house on Valentine's Day and accepted his proposal publically
They even shared a kiss through a thin glass wall between them
Their love grew and they kept their fans updated through social media generously sharing their cute pictures and videos together
Rahul and Disha had their beautiful Mehendi ceremony with close family and friends
The couple tied the knot on July 16 following all the Vedic rituals wearing regal Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensembles
We wish the couple all happiness and love for their future life