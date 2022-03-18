Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 18, 2022
Rahul Vaidya & Disha's Udaipur getaway
Udaipur getaway
Image: Disha Parmar Instagram
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar jetted off to Udaipur for a short getaway. The couple looked adorable in traditional outfits
Disha channelled her inner movie star as she twirled gracefully amid the city of lakes
Video: Disha Parmar Instagram
Channelling her filmy self
The couple striked a mirror selfie and looked all set for the day
Image: Disha Parmar Instagram
Mirror selfie
Disha wore ethnic attire that went perfectly with the mood of the place
Ethnic attire
Image: Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha exuded grace as she was seen admiring the splendour of the magnificent city
Admiring the beauty
Image: Disha Parmar Instagram
Bigg Boss 14 runner up, Rahul Vaidya was seen singing while boating on Lake Pichola and it captured the hearts of fans
Video: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
Singing & living the moment
As she sat listening to the calm burbles of Lake Pichola, Disha appeared to be immersed in the beauty of Rajasthan
Immersed in the beauty
Image: Disha Parmar Instagram
The actress shared an adorable selfie and penned, "This trip is only Indian wear and I am loving it."
Only Indian wear
Image: Disha Parmar Instagram
