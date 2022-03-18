Entertainment

MAR 18, 2022

Rahul Vaidya & Disha's Udaipur getaway

Udaipur getaway

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar jetted off to Udaipur for a short getaway. The couple looked adorable in traditional outfits

Disha channelled her inner movie star as she twirled gracefully amid the city of lakes

Video: Disha Parmar Instagram

Channelling her filmy self

The couple striked a mirror selfie and looked all set for the day

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

Mirror selfie

Disha wore ethnic attire that went perfectly with the mood of the place

Ethnic attire

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha exuded grace as she was seen admiring the splendour of the magnificent city

Admiring the beauty

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

Bigg Boss 14 runner up, Rahul Vaidya was seen singing while boating on Lake Pichola and it captured the hearts of fans

Video: Rahul Vaidya Instagram

Singing & living the moment

As she sat listening to the calm burbles of Lake Pichola, Disha appeared to be immersed in the beauty of Rajasthan

Immersed in the beauty

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

The actress shared an adorable selfie and penned, "This trip is only Indian wear and I am loving it."

Only Indian wear

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

