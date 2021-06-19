Raj Kundra’s JUNE 19, 2021
lesser-known facts
Raj Kundra was born in London to Usha Rani Kundra and businessman Bal Krishan Kundra
Raj’s father shifted from India to London and initially worked as a bus conductor, after which he started his own business
Raj Kundra reportedly studied till class 12 and has never attended college
He started his own business after a visit to Nepal in the 1990s that changed his life as he found Pashmina shawls in Nepal that he started importing to popular fashion houses in London
Raj is a sports lover and used to co-own the popular IPL team, Rajasthan Royals
He, along with Sanjay Dutt, launched India’s first professional mixed martial arts fighting league, The Super Fight League
Raj also raises funds for Shilpa’s charity foundation, The Shilpa Shetty Foundation that helps orphan and underprivileged children
During IPL 6, Raj Kundra was questioned by Delhi Police in the case of match-fixing after arresting some Rajasthan Royals players
The Supreme Court of India imposed a life ban on Raj Kundra in 2015 from watching cricket matches in the stadiums and Rajasthan Royals faced a two years ban from IPL
Raj Kundra has written a book called How Not to Make Money, and in 2013, the book was published, becoming very popular
