Nov 28, 2022
Image: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Instagram
Rajinikanth celebrated Diwali 2022 with his daughter Aishwaryaa and her sons Yatra and Linga
Diwali 2022
Image: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Instagram
The Jailer actor poses with his elder daughter for a selfie as the two head for an event. The two look stunning in ethnic wear
Selfie with dad
Image: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Instagram
Aishwaryaa is all smiles as she poses with her superstar dad for an adorable picture
Picture time!
Image: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Instagram
The father and daughter duo twin in white during the Independence Day celebration
Independence Day
Image: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Instagram
Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth clicked a candid selfie with her parents and treated the fans with the beautiful picture
Candid moments
Image: Soundarya Rajinikanth Instagram
Rajinikanth poses with his loved ones in traditional attire as the family celebrates Pongal
Pongal
Image: Soundarya Rajinikanth Instagram
When the Darbar actor received his vaccination for COVID-19 and his daughter Soundarya captured the moment
COVID-19 Times
Image: Soundarya Rajinikanth Instagram
The superstar and his daughter Soundarya look adorable duo as they pose for a photo
Hugs and smiles!
Image: Soundarya Rajinikanth Instagram
Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya recently welcomed a baby boy and her dad was there to support her every step of the way
A new addition to the family
Image: Soundarya Rajinikanth Instagram
The close-knit family looks beautiful as they attend a wedding together and pose for a selfie
Wedding shenanigans
