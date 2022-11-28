Heading 3

Rajinikanth and his pillars of strength

Prachi Malhotra

Nov 28, 2022

Image: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Instagram

Rajinikanth celebrated Diwali 2022 with his daughter Aishwaryaa and her sons Yatra and Linga

Diwali 2022

Image: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Instagram

The Jailer actor poses with his elder daughter for a selfie as the two head for an event. The two look stunning in ethnic wear

Selfie with dad

Image: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Instagram

Aishwaryaa is all smiles as she poses with her superstar dad for an adorable picture

Picture time!

Image: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Instagram

The father and daughter duo twin in white during the Independence Day celebration

Independence Day

Image: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Instagram

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth clicked a candid selfie with her parents and treated the fans with the beautiful picture

Candid moments

Image: Soundarya Rajinikanth Instagram

Rajinikanth poses with his loved ones in traditional attire as the family celebrates Pongal

Pongal

Image: Soundarya Rajinikanth Instagram

When the Darbar actor received his vaccination for COVID-19 and his daughter Soundarya captured the moment

COVID-19 Times

Image: Soundarya Rajinikanth Instagram

The superstar and his daughter Soundarya look adorable duo as they pose for a photo

Hugs and smiles!

Image: Soundarya Rajinikanth Instagram

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya recently welcomed a baby boy and her dad was there to support her every step of the way

A new addition to the family

Image: Soundarya Rajinikanth Instagram

The close-knit family looks beautiful as they attend a wedding together and pose for a selfie

Wedding shenanigans

