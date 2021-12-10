Rajinikanth’s adorable family moments
DEC 10, 2021
Diwali celebration
This picture of the Rajinikanth family all decked up in diwali attires look stunning
(Source- Soundaryaa R. Instagram)
Pongal
Thalaivar and his family celebrate every festival with the utmost enthusiasm and grit
(Source- Soundaryaa R. Instagram)
Doting daughters
The adorable daughters, along with their parents, complete the family picture and they look all smiles
(Source- Soundaryaa R. Instagram)
Duo on set
In this picture, the elder daughter, Aishwaryaa seems to be in deep conversation with her father on set
( Source- Aishwaryaa R. Instagram)
The actor and his son-in-law struck a selfie during a party and looked full of life
Son-in-law
(Source- Soundaryaa R. Instagram)
Fathers love
This picture of Soundarya in her father's arms looks like a perfect father-daughter moment
(Source- Soundaryaa R. Instagram)
National Awards at homE
This photo of the actor and his son-in-law Dhanush posing with their National Awards is goals
( Source- Aishwaryaa R. Instagram)
Aishwaryaa shared this picture on social media and captioned it as, 'Will follow forever, just to see that smile'
Following footsteps
( Source- Aishwaryaa R. Instagram)
