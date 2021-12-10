Rajinikanth’s adorable family moments

DEC 10, 2021

Diwali celebration

This picture of the Rajinikanth family all decked up in diwali attires look stunning

(Source- Soundaryaa R. Instagram)

Pongal

Thalaivar and his family celebrate every festival with the utmost enthusiasm and grit

(Source- Soundaryaa R. Instagram)

Doting daughters

The adorable daughters, along with their parents, complete the family picture and they look all smiles

(Source- Soundaryaa R. Instagram)

Duo on set

In this picture, the elder daughter, Aishwaryaa seems to be in deep conversation with her father on set

( Source- Aishwaryaa R. Instagram)

The actor and his son-in-law struck a selfie during a party and looked full of life

Son-in-law

(Source- Soundaryaa R. Instagram)

Fathers love

This picture of Soundarya in her father's arms looks like a perfect father-daughter moment

(Source- Soundaryaa R. Instagram)

National Awards at homE

This photo of the actor and his son-in-law Dhanush posing with their National Awards is goals

( Source- Aishwaryaa R. Instagram)

Aishwaryaa shared this picture on social media and captioned it as, 'Will follow forever, just to see that smile'

Following footsteps

( Source- Aishwaryaa R. Instagram) 

