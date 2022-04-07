Entertainment
Priyanka Goud
apr 07, 2022
Rajinikanth’s family photos
Family portrait
Image: Soundarya Instagram
How often do we see a family that stays together and slays together? Rajinikanth and his family is one such perfect family that gives us all sorts of goals
Father-daughter bond
Image: Aishwaryaa Instagram
Rajinikanth and Latha have two daughters. In this photo, the superstar is seen with his elder daughter Aishwaryaa. She is a trained dancer and a gifted filmmaker
Rajinikanth and his younger daughter Soundarya have proved again and again that the father-daughter bond is the best
Image: Aishwaryaa Instagram
Love for younger daughter
Aishwaryaa and Soundarya love their father Rajinikanth the most. From shoot locations, and festivals to health checkups, they accompany the superstar everywhere
Proud daughters
Image: Aishwaryaa Instagram
Aishwaryaa said she is a proud daughter and wife as she posted this pic of her Rajinikanth and Dhanush posing with their Padma Shri honour in smiles
Image: Aishwaryaa Instagram
Padma Shri moment
Endearing bond
Image: Soundarya Instagram
Rajinikanth prefers to keep it a low-key affair and celebrate every festival with his family. This pic is of Rajinikanth, his wife Latha, daughter Soundarya and son-in-law
Image: Aishwaryaa Instagram
Soundarya and Aishwaryaa hang out with their mom Latha and her sister for a fun evening. The family always makes sure to spend time together
Generations affection
Image: Soundarya Twitter
Rajinikanth celebrates his special days, be it birthdays or anniversaries with his grandchildren, daughters and other family members
Happy family
Image: Soundarya Twitter
Rajinikanth poses with a bright smile as he enjoyed a premier show of his film Annaatthe with his grandchildren, wife Latha and daughters Soundarya and Aishwaryaa
Movie time with fam
