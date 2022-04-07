Entertainment

apr 07, 2022

Rajinikanth’s family photos

Family portrait

Image: Soundarya Instagram

How often do we see a family that stays together and slays together? Rajinikanth and his family is one such perfect family that gives us all sorts of goals

Father-daughter bond

Image: Aishwaryaa Instagram

Rajinikanth and Latha have two daughters. In this photo, the superstar is seen with his elder daughter Aishwaryaa. She is a trained dancer and a gifted filmmaker

Rajinikanth and his younger daughter Soundarya have proved again and again that the father-daughter bond is the best

Image: Aishwaryaa Instagram

Love for younger daughter

Aishwaryaa and Soundarya love their father Rajinikanth the most. From shoot locations, and festivals to health checkups, they accompany the superstar everywhere

Proud daughters

Image: Aishwaryaa Instagram

Aishwaryaa said she is a proud daughter and wife as she posted this pic of her Rajinikanth and Dhanush posing with their Padma Shri honour in smiles

Image: Aishwaryaa Instagram

Padma Shri moment

Endearing bond

Image: Soundarya Instagram

Rajinikanth prefers to keep it a low-key affair and celebrate every festival with his family. This pic is of Rajinikanth, his wife Latha, daughter Soundarya and son-in-law

Image: Aishwaryaa Instagram

Soundarya and Aishwaryaa hang out with their mom Latha and her sister for a fun evening. The family always makes sure to spend time together

Generations affection

Image: Soundarya Twitter

Rajinikanth celebrates his special days, be it birthdays or anniversaries with his grandchildren, daughters and other family members

Happy family

Image: Soundarya Twitter

Rajinikanth poses with a bright smile as he enjoyed a premier show of his film Annaatthe with his grandchildren, wife Latha and daughters Soundarya and Aishwaryaa

Movie time with fam

