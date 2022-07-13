Heading 3
Rajinikanth, SRK at Nayanthara's wedding
Priyanka Goud
JULY 13, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9 this year at a private resort in Mahabalipuram
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
On July 9, Saturday, the couple celebrated one month anniversary and shared some inside pics featuring the big celebs who attended the wedding
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
This photo featuring AR Rahman along with Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan from the wedding are pure gold. He captioned the photos, "With the most divine, purest human being @arrahman sir :) for making this day so blessed for us!
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam can be seen presenting a gift to Nayanthara and Vignesh with happy smiles. In fact, the superstar Rajinikanth handed over mangalsutra at the wedding
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
And another set of pics shows Shah Rukh Khan hugging his Jawan co-star Nayanthara and also greeting Vignesh at the wedding
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
The newlyweds also posed for a blockbuster pic with Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee, and Anirudh and Captioned, "Happy moments of life.”
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Suriya and Jyoyika, the power couple of Kollywood were all smiles as posed with Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan
Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan also shared a pic with Vijay Sethupathi and his wife Blessey from the wedding day
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan hug and greet Anirudh Ravichander in the wedding pics. The musician played a huge role in the couple's love story
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
