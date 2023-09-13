Superstar Rajinikanth is making waves for the massive success of his latest release. The veteran actor is back on the top and is currently ruling the industry like a boss. Meanwhile, Thalaivar announced his 171st film on social media
Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest release is Jailer. The movie reportedly raked over Rs 600 crores at the worldwide box office and marked a strong comeback of the actor after a series of flops
On Monday, Rajinikanth announced his 171st film on social media. The movie will mark the first collaboration of Rajinikanth and one of the finest Tamil directors, Lokesh Kanagaraj
The yet untitled Thalaivar 171 will be high on action and production value. The project will have an ensemble star cast on board. Although, the budget and details of the film have been kept under wraps
Sun Pictures is bankrolling Thalaivar 171, who have also produced Rajinikanth’s Jailer. The team is reportedly eyeing a Diwali 2024 release. However, they are yet to announce it officially
Like all the previous Lokesh Kanagaraj films, the music of Thalaivar 171 will be composed by Anirudh while Anibarv will choreograph the action
The film is currently in the pre-production stage. The principal photography of the film is likely to begin from February 2024
According to the reports, it will be a standalone film and not a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. However, more details on the same will follow once it goes on the floors
Lokesh Kanagaraj is presently busy in the post-production of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo. The action film is debuting in the theaters on October 19, 2023
Before starting Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film, Rajinikanth will shoot for Thalaivar 170 with TJ Gnanvel. The film is reportedly starring an ensemble star cast of Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier and Rana Daggubati