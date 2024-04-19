Heading 3

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Title & Shoot Deets


Superstar Rajinikanth made a massive comeback in 2023 with Jailer and now heading for its sequel

Rajinikanth

As we reported earlier, the Jailer Sequel is in the works. And now, we have learnt something exciting about the development 

Jailer Sequel 

As per reports, the makers are presently contemplating two titles for the sequel- Jailer 2 and Hukum 

New Title

The team is more inclined towards Hukum rather than following the conventional title for the sequel, however, an official confirmation is awaited 

Hukum

Nelson Dilipkumar who has previously helmed Jailer will be back as the director of its sequel 

Director

The first draft is locked and the team is very satisfied with the concept cracked by Nelson 

First Draft Locked

Reportedly, Nelson will begin the pre-production of the Jailer sequel in June 2024 

Pre-production

In the meantime, Rajinikanth will shoot for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalaivar 171 which is expected to be wrapped by Dec 2024 - Jan 2025 

Thalaivar 171

Sun Pictures and team plan to begin Jailer 2 as soon as Thalaivar 171 wraps up 

Jailer 2 Shooting

Release Date

Jailer 2 is likely to hit the screens by the end of 2025 

