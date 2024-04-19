Heading 3
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Title & Shoot Deets
Superstar Rajinikanth made a massive comeback in 2023 with Jailer and now heading for its sequel
As we reported earlier, the Jailer Sequel is in the works. And now, we have learnt something exciting about the development
As per reports, the makers are presently contemplating two titles for the sequel- Jailer 2 and Hukum
The team is more inclined towards Hukum rather than following the conventional title for the sequel, however, an official confirmation is awaited
Nelson Dilipkumar who has previously helmed Jailer will be back as the director of its sequel
The first draft is locked and the team is very satisfied with the concept cracked by Nelson
Reportedly, Nelson will begin the pre-production of the Jailer sequel in June 2024
In the meantime, Rajinikanth will shoot for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalaivar 171 which is expected to be wrapped by Dec 2024 - Jan 2025
Sun Pictures and team plan to begin Jailer 2 as soon as Thalaivar 171 wraps up
Jailer 2 is likely to hit the screens by the end of 2025
