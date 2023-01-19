JAN 19, 2023
Rajinikanth's Jailer:
Stellar star cast
Rajinikanth fans are in for a treat as they will get to see Thalaiva's magic on the big screens yet again with Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial, Jailer
Rajinikanth returns to big screens
Over time, the makers have introduced us to the key characters from the much-awaited drama through social media
The stellar cast
The superstar will essay the role of protagonist Muthuvel Pandian, an aging man who is preparing himself for a big fight
Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer
If the reports are to be believed, Mollywood's heartthrob Mohanlal will be making a cameo appearance in the film touted to be an action comedy
Superstar Mohanlal
Sandalwood star Shiva Rajkumar will be sharing screen space with Rajinikanth as the antagonist
Shiva Rajkumar
In the first look poster released by the makers, Sunil can be seen posing in a retro look, donning a silk robe and a different hairdo
Sunil
The buzz around Jailer suggests that Sivakarthikeyan will be seen as the younger version of leading man Rajinikanth's character Muthuvel Pandian in the movie
Sivakarthikeyan
As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan is in talks to do a cameo appearance in the highly anticipated drama. However, nothing has been announced yet
Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo role?
The makers unveiled the promising first teaser of Jailer on Rajinikanth's 72nd birthday in 2022. The preview took the internet by storm
The preview
Meanwhile, Thalaiva last appeared on the silver screens in 2021 with the action comedy drama, Annaatthe
Rajinikanth's latest release
