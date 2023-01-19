Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 19, 2023

Rajinikanth's Jailer:
Stellar star cast

Image: IMDb

Rajinikanth fans are in for a treat as they will get to see Thalaiva's magic on the big screens yet again with Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial, Jailer

Rajinikanth returns to big screens

Image: IMDb

Over time, the makers have introduced us to the key characters from the much-awaited drama through social media

The stellar cast

Image: Sun Pictures Instagram

The superstar will essay the role of protagonist Muthuvel Pandian, an aging man who is preparing himself for a big fight

Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer

Image: Sun Pictures Instagram

If the reports are to be believed, Mollywood's heartthrob Mohanlal will be making a cameo appearance in the film touted to be an action comedy

Superstar Mohanlal

Image: Sun Pictures Instagram

Sandalwood star Shiva Rajkumar will be sharing screen space with Rajinikanth as the antagonist

Shiva Rajkumar

In the first look poster released by the makers, Sunil can be seen posing in a retro look, donning a silk robe and a different hairdo

Image: Sun Pictures Instagram

Sunil

Image: Sivakarthikeyan Instagram

The buzz around Jailer suggests that Sivakarthikeyan will be seen as the younger version of leading man Rajinikanth's character Muthuvel Pandian in the movie

Sivakarthikeyan

As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan is in talks to do a cameo appearance in the highly anticipated drama. However, nothing has been announced yet

Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo role?

Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

The makers unveiled the promising first teaser of Jailer on Rajinikanth's 72nd birthday in 2022. The preview took the internet by storm

Image: IMDb

The preview

Meanwhile, Thalaiva last appeared on the silver screens in 2021 with the action comedy drama, Annaatthe

Image: IMDb

Rajinikanth's latest release

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here