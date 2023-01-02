JAN 02, 2023
Rajinikanth's most inspiring quotes
God gives a lot of things to bad people but he will let them fail eventually. God tests good people a lot but he will never let them down.”
'God tests good people'
“God is as powerful as your faith in Him.”
'Have faith'
“Life is full of ups and downs and let’s live and do it happily.”
'Let's live'
"You won’t get anything without hard work. What you get without hard work will never fructify."
'Hard Work pays off'
"Miracles do happen. An ordinary bus conductor is today sharing the dais with greatest living legends of India.”
'Miracles do happen'
“If the food you eat stays in your body, your health will get spoilt. If the money you make stays in your pockets, your life will get spoilt.”
Money in the pocket
“Needs can always be met, but greed can never be fulfilled.”
'Greed can never be fulfilled'
"The less you respond to negative people, the more peaceful your life will become.”
'Don't respond to negative people'
Rajinikanth one said, 'Peace begins when desire ends.”
'The rule of desire'
“Yesterday deeds is what we are living today and today’s deeds alone is going to decide our tomorrow. So, future is in your hands.”
'Future is in your hands'
