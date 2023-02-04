Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 04, 2023

Rajinikanth's
'rags to riches' journey

Superstar Rajinikanth has been ruling the hearts of movie buffs for decades now. The actor enjoys a loyal fanbase in the South as well as in Bollywood

Ruling the silver screen

Image: Rajinikanth Instagram

Image: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Instagram

Who amongst us is not familiar of his inspiring tale ? From being a bus conductor to becoming a legendary actor, his journey is truly fabulous

A 'rags to riches' tale

Coming from a humble middle-class family, he worked as a coolie, a carpenter, among other odd jobs to support himself

Image: Soundarya Rajinikanth Instagram

Odd jobs

Image: Soundarya Rajinikanth Instagram

Later, he gave an exam with the Bangalore Transport Service and started working as a bus conductor

A bus conductor

As he was always fond of acting, Thalaiva started doing theater to satisfy his acting bug

Image: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Instagram

The acting bug

It was then, that the yesteryear legend Sivaji Ganesan discovered his raw talent

Image: IMDb

A Sivaji Ganesan prodigy

The superstar got himself enrolled at the Madras Film Institute with some financial help from a friend and was noticed by the Tamil film director K. Balachander

Image: IMDb

Madras Film Institute

He made his acting debut in 1975 with the romantic entertainer, Apoorva Raagangal, in which he did a small role

Image: IMDb

Acting debut

Following this, he bagged his first film as the lead in 1981, Thillu Mullu. The drama was a remake of the Hindi film GolMaal

Image: IMDb

During the early days, it was a horse race between Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. While Thalaiva played the angry young man, Kamal Haasan was seen as a romantic hero

Image: IMDb

The two-horse race

