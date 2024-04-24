Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 24, 2024
Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171 Title Out
Superstar Rajinikanth is making headlines for the title reveal of his next film
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth's 171th film will mark his collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj who is best known for his cinematic universe
Thalaivar 171
On Monday, the makers revealed the Title promo of Thalaivar 171
Title Reveal
Rajinikanth's film with Lokesh Kanagaraj is officially titled Coolie
Coolie
The official Title promo is out with a scintillating BGM composed by Aniruddh. Check it out
Title Promo
Action Director duo Anbariv are designing the action of Coolie
Action Director
Sun Pictures is bankrolling the movie
Production Banner
Lokesh Kanagaraj has written the script and he will direct the film
Writer & Director
The principal photography is likely to begin in June 2024
Shooting
Release Date
As of now, no official release date is finalized but it is likely to be a big release in the second half of 2025
