Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 24, 2024

Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171 Title Out


Superstar Rajinikanth is making headlines for the title reveal of his next film

Rajinikanth

Image: IMDb

Rajinikanth's 171th film will mark his collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj who is best known for his cinematic universe

Image: Sun Pictures’ Instagram

Thalaivar 171

On Monday, the makers revealed the Title promo of Thalaivar 171

Image: Sun Pictures’ Instagram

Title Reveal

Rajinikanth's film with Lokesh Kanagaraj is officially titled Coolie

Coolie

Image: Sun Pictures’ Instagram

The official Title promo is out with a scintillating BGM composed by Aniruddh. Check it out

Title Promo

Video: Sun Pictures’ Instagram

Action Director duo Anbariv are designing the action of Coolie 

Action Director

Image: Anbariv’s Instagram

Sun Pictures is bankrolling the movie 

Production Banner

Video: Sun Pictures’ Instagram

Lokesh Kanagaraj has written the script and he will direct the film 

Writer & Director

Image: Lokesh Kanagaraj's Instagram

The principal photography is likely to begin in June 2024 

Shooting

Image: IMDb

Release Date

Image: Sun Pictures’ Instagram

As of now, no official release date is finalized but it is likely to be a big release in the second half of 2025

