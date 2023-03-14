MAR 14, 2023
Rajkummar-Patralekhaa: Couple goals
They both bring out the goofiest side of each other
Image- Patralekha’s Instagram
Goofy together
Image- Patralekha’s Instagram
They show up at events and award functions together to support and celebrate each other’s work
Support System
They go out on trips and vacations and be their candid selves
Image- Patralekha’s Instagram
Vacation Buddies
They both met in a film school and have been dating since then
Image- Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram
Meet-Cute
Image- Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram
Aww moments
Some of their posts make the audience go ‘aww’ as they look adorable together
As they are obsessed with Bollywood, they recreate some iconic scenes which is loved by their followers
Image- Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram
Recreating film scenes
They complement each other so well and always have each other’s back
Image- Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram
Each other’s strength
Their wedding pictures were straight out of a fairy-tale as they looked drop-dead stunning
Image- Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram
Wedding
They both sure know how to party hard and are always each other’s dancing partners
Image- Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram
Life of the party
They both complete each other and make for an adorable couple
Image- Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram
Complete each other
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.