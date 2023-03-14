Heading 3

MAR 14, 2023

Rajkummar-Patralekhaa: Couple goals

They both bring out the goofiest side of each other 

Image- Patralekha’s Instagram

Goofy together

Image- Patralekha’s Instagram

They show up at events and award functions together to support and celebrate each other’s work

Support System 

They go out on trips and vacations and be their candid selves

Image- Patralekha’s Instagram

Vacation Buddies

They both met in a film school and have been dating since then

Image- Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram

Meet-Cute

Image- Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram

Aww moments

Some of their posts make the audience go ‘aww’ as they look adorable together

As they are obsessed with Bollywood, they recreate some iconic scenes which is loved by their followers

Image- Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram

Recreating film scenes

They complement each other so well and always have each other’s back

Image- Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram

Each other’s strength

Their wedding pictures were straight out of a fairy-tale as they looked drop-dead stunning

Image- Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram

Wedding

They both sure know how to party hard and are always each other’s dancing partners

Image- Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram

Life of the party

They both complete each other and make for an adorable couple

Image- Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram

Complete each other

