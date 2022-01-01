Heading 3

Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's

mushy pics

Shefali Fernandes

SEPT 08, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Wedding photo

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on November 15 in Chandigarh after dating for almost 11 years

Photo: Patralekhaa Instagram

Wedding reception party

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa look nothing less than royalty in their wedding reception photo

Photo: Patralekhaa Instagram

Goofy selfies

This goofy selfie of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa is making us go aww!

Photo: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Too cute for words

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's picture is too adorable for words

Photo: Patralekhaa Instagram

Pyjama party night

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa hosted a ‘pyjama party night’ as a part of their wedding festivities in Chandigarh

Photo: Patralekhaa Instagram

Post-card-worthy photo

The two shared a picture as they clicked in front of the Eiffel tower in France

Photo: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

All smiles

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are seen happily flaunting their million-dollar smiles as they pose for a selfie

Photo: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Can't take their eyes off each other

This photo of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa proves they are deeply in love with each other

Photo: Pinkvilla

First appearance as Mr. & Mrs.

After their wedding, the husband and wife duo were spotted at the airport and struck a pose for the shutterbugs looking joyous in love

Photo: Pinkvilla

A sight to behold

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa can be seen completely smitten by each other in this picture

