Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's
mushy pics
Shefali Fernandes
SEPT 08, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Wedding photo
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on November 15 in Chandigarh after dating for almost 11 years
Photo: Patralekhaa Instagram
Wedding reception party
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa look nothing less than royalty in their wedding reception photo
Photo: Patralekhaa Instagram
Goofy selfies
This goofy selfie of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa is making us go aww!
Photo: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Too cute for words
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's picture is too adorable for words
Photo: Patralekhaa Instagram
Pyjama party night
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa hosted a ‘pyjama party night’ as a part of their wedding festivities in Chandigarh
Photo: Patralekhaa Instagram
Post-card-worthy photo
The two shared a picture as they clicked in front of the Eiffel tower in France
Photo: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
All smiles
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are seen happily flaunting their million-dollar smiles as they pose for a selfie
Photo: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Can't take their eyes off each other
This photo of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa proves they are deeply in love with each other
Photo: Pinkvilla
First appearance as Mr. & Mrs.
After their wedding, the husband and wife duo were spotted at the airport and struck a pose for the shutterbugs looking joyous in love
Photo: Pinkvilla
A sight to behold
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa can be seen completely smitten by each other in this picture
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Actresses debuted across Shah Rukh Khan