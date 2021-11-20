Akshat Sundrani

Nov 20, 2021

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa’s wedding

Entertainment

After 11 years of togetherness, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot for life

Marriage

(Source- Joseph Radhik)

Their wedding was held on 15th November in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh

Private ceremony

(Source- Joseph Radhik)

On their wedding day, the pair looked nothing short of magical

Breathtaking

(Source- Joseph Radhik)

The couple were dressed in Sabyasachi outfits reflecting royalty

Sabyasachi couple

(Source- Joseph Radhik)

Patralekhaa's veil was engraved with a Bengali verse which said 'I surrender all my love to you

Love inscribed

(Source- Joseph Radhik)

The Citylights actorslooked elated and blessed during their vows

Wedding vows

(Source- Joseph Radhik)

The Sabyasachi bride looked absolutely classic and beautiful

Classic bride

(Source- Joseph Radhik)

Over a decade-long love story finally got its way. The radiance on their faces reflects it all

Over a decade

(Source- Joseph Radhik)

