Nov 8, 2021

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa: Love story

 P R Gayathri

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are one of the most adored couples of Bollywood

Patralekhaa first saw him when she watched him in LSd: Love Sex Aur Dhoka

The 'Hum do humare do' 
star first saw her in an ad and was instantly smitten by her

They met and fell in love while working together for Citylights

They gifted each other things and were always each other’s pillars of support

During the lockdown, the couple stayed together and shared adorable pictures on their respective social media handles

They've been dating each other for a long time and their relationship has been only growing stronger with each passing day

Recently, we got our hands on one of Rajkummar’s interviews wherein the Shahid actor had stated that people often mistake him and Patralekhaa as a married couple

Reports state that they are getting married in a traditional ceremony in Jaipur

With the dates being rumoured to be November 10, 11 and 12, we are now eaGErly waiting for the couple’s big day

