Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa: Love story
P R Gayathri
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are one of the most adored couples of Bollywood(Image: Instagram)
Patralekhaa first saw him when she watched him in LSd: Love Sex Aur Dhoka(Image: Instagram)
The 'Hum do humare do' (Image: Instagram)
star first saw her in an ad and was instantly smitten by her
They met and fell in love while working together for Citylights(Image: Instagram)
They gifted each other things and were always each other’s pillars of support(Image: Instagram)
During the lockdown, the couple stayed together and shared adorable pictures on their respective social media handles(Image: Instagram)
They've been dating each other for a long time and their relationship has been only growing stronger with each passing day(Image: Instagram)
Recently, we got our hands on one of Rajkummar’s interviews wherein the Shahid actor had stated that people often mistake him and Patralekhaa as a married couple(Image: Instagram)
Reports state that they are getting married in a traditional ceremony in Jaipur(Image: Instagram)
With the dates being rumoured to be November 10, 11 and 12, we are now eaGErly waiting for the couple’s big day(Image: Instagram)
