Nov 10, 2021

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa's cute clicks

Author: Akshat Sundrani 

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been setting couple goals for years now and we are in complete awe of this pair

Credits: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

The duo are madly in love with each other and have been living together for years now

Credits: Patralekhaa Instagram

They love taking trips together and were seen enjoying a romantic time in Paris by the Eiffel Tower

Credits: Patralekhaa Instagram 

The so-in-love couple definitely cannot keep their eyes off each other and this picture is proof of that

Credits: Patralekhaa Instagram

Couples who can act goofy together, stay together! This selfie of Rajkummar and Patralekhaa makes us want to go aww

Credits: Patralekhaa Instagram

The couple lived together in one house, throughout the entire lockdown and Rajkummar was also seen giving his lady love a haircut

Credits: Patralekhaa Instagram

The duo even likes to dress up and attend events together, having each other by the side at all times

Credits: Patralekhaa Instagram

Rajkummar Rao is so in love with his girlfriend that it looks like he simply wants to eat her up

Credits: Patralekhaa Instagram

The duo attended a party at Shah Rukh Khan’s house and took this adorable picture at the star’s terrace

Credits: Patralekhaa Instagram

When you can just laugh out loud together for no reason, that’s when you know it's true love

Credits: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Isn’t this the most adorable picture ever?! Rajkummar calls Patralekhaa his ‘happiness’ with this picture

Credits: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

