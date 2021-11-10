Nov 10, 2021
Entertainment
Bollywood
Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa's cute clicks
Author: Akshat Sundrani
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been setting couple goals for years now and we are in complete awe of this pairCredits: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
The duo are madly in love with each other and have been living together for years nowCredits: Patralekhaa Instagram
They love taking trips together and were seen enjoying a romantic time in Paris by the Eiffel TowerCredits: Patralekhaa Instagram
The so-in-love couple definitely cannot keep their eyes off each other and this picture is proof of thatCredits: Patralekhaa Instagram
Couples who can act goofy together, stay together! This selfie of Rajkummar and Patralekhaa makes us want to go awwCredits: Patralekhaa Instagram
The couple lived together in one house, throughout the entire lockdown and Rajkummar was also seen giving his lady love a haircutCredits: Patralekhaa Instagram
The duo even likes to dress up and attend events together, having each other by the side at all timesCredits: Patralekhaa Instagram
Rajkummar Rao is so in love with his girlfriend that it looks like he simply wants to eat her upCredits: Patralekhaa Instagram
The duo attended a party at Shah Rukh Khan’s house and took this adorable picture at the star’s terraceCredits: Patralekhaa Instagram
When you can just laugh out loud together for no reason, that’s when you know it's true loveCredits: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Isn’t this the most adorable picture ever?! Rajkummar calls Patralekhaa his ‘happiness’ with this pictureCredits: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Celebs who rocked a leather dress