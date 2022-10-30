Heading 3

Rajkummar Rao’s most
iconic roles

Lubna Khan

OCT 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Image: IMDb

Newton

Newton Kumar, a government employee is tasked with conducting a democratic election in a troubled rural area

Image: IMDb

Shahid

Rajkummar Rao delivers an impactful performance as Shahid Azmi, a lawyer and human rights activist representing the wrongly accused in court

Image: IMDb

Omerta

Rajkummar Rao plays the role of British-born terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who kidnapped and murdered American journalist Daniel Pearl

Image: IMDb

Aligarh

In Aligarh, Rajkummar Rao plays Deepu Sebastian, a journalist who brings to light the story of a professor who is harassed and suspended from his job due to his sexual orientation

Image: IMDb

Citylights

Rajkummar Rao plays Deepak Singh, a farmer who moves to Mumbai in search of a better life with his family, only to be presented with new challenges

Image: IMDb

Badhaai Do

In Badhaai Do, Rajkummar Rao plays Shardul Thakur, a police officer who enters into a lavender marriage with a P.E. teacher to appease their parents

Image: IMDb

Stree

Rajkummar Rao delivers a memorable comedic performance playing Vicky, a ladies' tailor who falls in love with a spirit

Image: IMDb

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Rajkummar Rao plays the role of Pritam Vidrohi, a simpleton who gets bullied into helping an acquaintance in a romantic plot

Image: IMDb

Trapped

Trapped revolves around Shaurya, a call center employee who struggles to survive after he mistakenly locks himself in his apartment with no way to get out

Image: IMDb

Kai Po Che

Rajkummar Rao plays Govind Patel, part of the trio of friends who set up a cricket academy to produce the next sporting superstars

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here