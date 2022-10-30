Heading 3
Rajkummar Rao’s most
iconic roles
Lubna Khan
OCT 30, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: IMDb
Newton
Newton Kumar, a government employee is tasked with conducting a democratic election in a troubled rural area
Image: IMDb
Shahid
Rajkummar Rao delivers an impactful performance as Shahid Azmi, a lawyer and human rights activist representing the wrongly accused in court
Image: IMDb
Omerta
Rajkummar Rao plays the role of British-born terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who kidnapped and murdered American journalist Daniel Pearl
Image: IMDb
Aligarh
In Aligarh, Rajkummar Rao plays Deepu Sebastian, a journalist who brings to light the story of a professor who is harassed and suspended from his job due to his sexual orientation
Image: IMDb
Citylights
Rajkummar Rao plays Deepak Singh, a farmer who moves to Mumbai in search of a better life with his family, only to be presented with new challenges
Image: IMDb
Badhaai Do
In Badhaai Do, Rajkummar Rao plays Shardul Thakur, a police officer who enters into a lavender marriage with a P.E. teacher to appease their parents
Image: IMDb
Stree
Rajkummar Rao delivers a memorable comedic performance playing Vicky, a ladies' tailor who falls in love with a spirit
Image: IMDb
Bareilly Ki Barfi
Rajkummar Rao plays the role of Pritam Vidrohi, a simpleton who gets bullied into helping an acquaintance in a romantic plot
Image: IMDb
Trapped
Trapped revolves around Shaurya, a call center employee who struggles to survive after he mistakenly locks himself in his apartment with no way to get out
Click Here
Image: IMDb
Kai Po Che
Rajkummar Rao plays Govind Patel, part of the trio of friends who set up a cricket academy to produce the next sporting superstars