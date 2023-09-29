Heading 3

Rajkummar Rao's next with Triptii Dimri

Rajkummar Rao is one of the prolific performers of the current generation. He has won over the audience with his stellar acting performance through versatile projects he has been a part of

The actor was last seen in the Netflix series, Guns And Gulaabs. However, he is now making headlines for his new project

New Project

Rajkummar Rao is joining hands with Raaj Shaandilyaa for his quirky family drama

Announcement 

On Tuesday morning, the team announced the project officially on social media. The film has been titled Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. A quirky poster has also been released

Title

Female Lead

To be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film will star Triptii Dimri opposite Rajkummar Rao

 '90s Ka Tadka

In a statement shared, the team has claimed this one to be a family entertainer that will captivate audiences with its unique story and bring back the '90s ka tadka

The Makers

Raaj Shaandilyaa serves as the writer, director, and one of the producers of the film along with T-Series Films, Wakaoo Films, and Balaji Telefilms

The filmmaker started his career as a writer. In 2019, he made his directorial debut with Dream Girl which turned out to be a successful venture. Lately, he brought up the sequel of Dream Girl which also breached 100 crores at the box office

About Raaj Shaandilyaa 

The Bulbbul and Qala fame will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. She also has Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam in her kitty to release next year

Triptii Dimri's next

Basking on the success of Guns And Gulaabs, Rajkummar Rao has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi co-starring Janhvi Kapoor 

Rajkummar Rao's next

