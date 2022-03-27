Entertainment
Rakhi Sawant’s controversies
Controversy queen
Rakhi Sawant is synonymous with controversies. She is known for her outspokenness, which has led to various controversies
The popular singer had forcibly kissed the actress during his birthday party in front of everyone. Rakhi then allegedly filed a molestation case against Mika. The video quickly became viral on the Internet
Mika Singh controversy
Rakhi Sawant donned a bodycon outfit with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi all over it to an Independence Day celebration for Indians in the United States
NaMo dress
The photos she uploaded online quickly went viral, and she was chastised for denigrating the Prime Minister. People were quick to point out that the photos were intentionally placed on her outfit
Filed complaint against Nach Baliye
After losing in the finale of reality show Nach Baliye 3, Rakhi Sawant filed a criminal complaint against Star Plus channel, accusing them of cheating
Rakhi claimed that voting was manipulated and that SMS messages in her favour were blocked. She went on to say that the channel was trying to promote its own shows by ensuring a win for those who acted in them
The dancer once made news for an alleged video leak in which she is seen undressing. Rakhi Sawant was seen changing and flaunting her curves in the video. The video became the buzz of the town and quickly went viral
Leaked video
However, she claimed that the clip does not feature her and criticised those responsible for the photoshopped footage
Rakhi has mocked Sunny time and again. Rakhi even asked that Sunny be barred from entering India and only permitted to enter if she wears full clothing
Dig at Sunny Leone
She even accused her of destroying our country's culture and the Indian youth several times. Rakhi even made a blunt remark on Sunny's decision to leave the adult film business
