Akshat Sundrani

MAR 27, 2022

Rakhi Sawant’s controversies

Controversy queen

Image: Rakhi Sawant Instagram

Rakhi Sawant is synonymous with controversies. She is known for her outspokenness, which has led to various controversies

The popular singer had forcibly kissed the actress during his birthday party in front of everyone. Rakhi then allegedly filed a molestation case against Mika. The video quickly became viral on the Internet

Image: Rakhi Sawant Instagram

Mika Singh controversy

Rakhi Sawant donned a bodycon outfit with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi all over it to an Independence Day celebration for Indians in the United States

NaMo dress

Image: Rakhi Sawant Instagram

The photos she uploaded online quickly went viral, and she was chastised for denigrating the Prime Minister. People were quick to point out that the photos were intentionally placed on her outfit

Image: Rakhi Sawant Instagram

Filed complaint against Nach Baliye

Image: Rakhi Sawant Instagram

After losing in the finale of reality show Nach Baliye 3, Rakhi Sawant filed a criminal complaint against Star Plus channel, accusing them of cheating

Image: Rakhi Sawant Instagram

Rakhi claimed that voting was manipulated and that SMS messages in her favour were blocked. She went on to say that the channel was trying to promote its own shows by ensuring a win for those who acted in them

Image: Rakhi Sawant Instagram

The dancer once made news for an alleged video leak in which she is seen undressing. Rakhi Sawant was seen changing and flaunting her curves in the video. The video became the buzz of the town and quickly went viral

Leaked video

Image: Rakhi Sawant Instagram

However, she claimed that the clip does not feature her and criticised those responsible for the photoshopped footage

Image: Rakhi Sawant Instagram

Rakhi has mocked Sunny time and again. Rakhi even asked that Sunny be barred from entering India and only permitted to enter if she wears full clothing

Dig at Sunny Leone

Image: The Fab Filmer

She even accused her of destroying our country's culture and the Indian youth several times. Rakhi even made a blunt remark on Sunny's decision to leave the adult film business

