Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 19, 2024

Rakul Preet and Jackky's love moments

On the occasion of Rakul Preet Singh's birthday, Jackky dropped a post confessing his love for her

Official relationship post

Image source- jackkybhagnani

The couple were also papped having cozy dinners and enjoying each other’s company

Image source- rakulpreet

Cozy dinner dates

By sharing posts on special occasions, the couple continues giving insights into their vacation trips 

video source- jackkybhagnani

Travel diaries

The couple turns heads with their various public appearances and was recently seen at the screening of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Diya

Public moments

video source- pinkvilla

From Christmas to birthday celebrations, the couple is seen partying and chilling with their friends

Partying with friends

Image source- rakulpreet

Rakul and Jackky welcomed the New Year on a fun vacation abroad, sharing a glimpse on social media

Celebrating New Year together

Image source- rakulpreet

The couple visited the replica of the Ram Mandir in Mumbai, sparking rumors about their wedding and leaving fans eagerly anticipating the big day

Visit at Ram Mandir Replica Path

video source- rakulpreet

Ahead of their wedding, the couple had their bachelor and bachelorette parties in Thailand with some close friends

Bachelor’s trip 

Imag source- jaiswalpragya

As the wedding day approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting the nuptials of this adorable Bollywood couple, who have shared their journey through heartwarming posts

Wedding countdown

Image source- rakulpreet

Wedding date

Image source- rakulpreet

Bollywood's beloved couple, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, are creating social media buzz as they prepare to tie the knot in an intimate Goa ceremony on Feb 21, exciting fans

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here