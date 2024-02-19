Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 19, 2024
Rakul Preet and Jackky's love moments
On the occasion of Rakul Preet Singh's birthday, Jackky dropped a post confessing his love for her
Official relationship post
Image source- jackkybhagnani
The couple were also papped having cozy dinners and enjoying each other’s company
Image source- rakulpreet
Cozy dinner dates
By sharing posts on special occasions, the couple continues giving insights into their vacation trips
video source- jackkybhagnani
Travel diaries
The couple turns heads with their various public appearances and was recently seen at the screening of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Diya
Public moments
video source- pinkvilla
From Christmas to birthday celebrations, the couple is seen partying and chilling with their friends
Partying with friends
Image source- rakulpreet
Rakul and Jackky welcomed the New Year on a fun vacation abroad, sharing a glimpse on social media
Celebrating New Year together
Image source- rakulpreet
The couple visited the replica of the Ram Mandir in Mumbai, sparking rumors about their wedding and leaving fans eagerly anticipating the big day
Visit at Ram Mandir Replica Path
video source- rakulpreet
Ahead of their wedding, the couple had their bachelor and bachelorette parties in Thailand with some close friends
Bachelor’s trip
Imag source- jaiswalpragya
As the wedding day approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting the nuptials of this adorable Bollywood couple, who have shared their journey through heartwarming posts
Wedding countdown
Image source- rakulpreet
Wedding date
Image source- rakulpreet
Bollywood's beloved couple, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, are creating social media buzz as they prepare to tie the knot in an intimate Goa ceremony on Feb 21, exciting fans
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.