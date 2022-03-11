Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 11, 2022
Rakul Preet’s love for beaches
Radiating grace
Rakul exuded grace as she posed in a blue swimsuit while soaking up the rays
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
The actress exuded bliss as she posed in a hat against a stunning backdrop
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
All bliss
She looked gorgeous in a red bikini combined with a patterned shrug, and she got a perfect Instagram shot
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Picture perfect
Rakul shared this happy picture from her vacay and captioned ‘The tan fades but memories last forever’
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
TAN FADES BUT MEMORIES STAY
She looked all smiles as she relaxed on a hammock in the middle of the sea
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
All smiles
The Yaariyan actress has an undeniable love for beaches and is an absolute water baby
Water baby
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
The actress oozes pure love for the oceans as she poses on a scuba diving adventure
Aqua adventures
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Rakul certainly increased the temperature on social media with her sizzling beach pictures
Raising the temperature
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
