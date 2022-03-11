Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 11, 2022

Rakul Preet’s love for beaches

Radiating grace

Rakul exuded grace as she posed in a blue swimsuit while soaking up the rays

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram

The actress exuded bliss as she posed in a hat against a stunning backdrop

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram

All bliss

She looked gorgeous in a red bikini combined with a patterned shrug, and she got a perfect Instagram shot

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram

Picture perfect

Rakul shared this happy picture from her vacay and captioned ‘The tan fades but memories last forever’

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram

TAN FADES BUT MEMORIES STAY

She looked all smiles as she relaxed on a hammock in the middle of the sea

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram

All smiles

The Yaariyan actress has an undeniable love for beaches and is an absolute water baby

Water baby

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram

The actress oozes pure love for the oceans as she poses on a scuba diving adventure

Aqua adventures

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram

Rakul certainly increased the temperature on social media with her sizzling beach pictures

Raising the temperature

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram

