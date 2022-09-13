Heading 3
Rakul Preet Singh inspired party looks
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh looked breathtaking in red velvet mini dress, which she styled with a mane loose, nude make up and studded earrings to go with the outfit
Rakul Preet Singh gave us party girl vibes dressed in a white spaghetti backless gown. She accessorised the monochromatic look with dangling earrings, a delicate bracelet and strappy heels
Rakul exuded charm in a warm brown shimmer dress and gave us major cues. She picked studded statement earrings and nude makeup along with loose tresses to go with the outfit
Rakul Preet Singh's dress collection for party wear is also worth taking notes of. Her recent metallic dress in emerald green with the puffed sleeves is statement-making on its own
Rakul Preet Singh is a sight to behold in a peach pink mini dress and statement dangling earrings. She opted for matte makeup and straight hair
The actress dressed up in a one-shoulder yellow mini wrap-dress and looked as bright as sunshine. She kept the look pretty simple with beige heels, subtle makeup and green hoops
Rakul Preet Singh is ''vibing with the teeny girl" in her and how. She looked stunning in a black latex shirt dress with simple makeup
The diva recently served an impressive look staying true to the classy black. She dazzled in a stunning black gown and looked ravishing as ever
Raising the glam bar higher with every outfit, Rakul made a stunning style statement in a black and white printed tube top with f wide leg black pants. black pointed heels and nude makeup
