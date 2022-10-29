Heading 3

Rakul Preet Singh is a water baby

Sneha Hiro

OCT 29, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Vacay diaries

After the release of her film Thank God, Rakul jetted off to the Maldives for a vacay. In this, she is seen sporting an orange swimsuit!

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Red beauty

Rakul stunned in a crochet swimsuit styled with a printed shrug during her pool sesh.

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Living the moment

Rakul was seen enjoying a sunny day in the pool while donning a pink bikini. 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Sun-kissed

Rakul is seen living her beach life to the fullest. Her blue backless beachwear is all things chic.

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Island life

Never entering the sea without photoshoots! Rakul wore a black monokini with a printed shrug in this one.

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Seas the day

Rakul looks all things cute as she enjoys blue waters in a blue bikini. 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Yellove

Rakul wore a yellow swimsuit and happily posed for the camera by the pool.

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Happy Soul

Rakul is the happiest whenever she is in or around water and this picture is proof. 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Orange is the new black

Rakul's daddy cool captured her while she was soaking up the sun in an orange bikini during their beach vacay. 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Self love

Rakul looked beautiful in a green bikini styled with a funky shrug. She was seen enjoying the scenic view of the Maldives. 

