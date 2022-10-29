Heading 3
Rakul Preet Singh is a water baby
Sneha Hiro
OCT 29, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Vacay diaries
After the release of her film Thank God, Rakul jetted off to the Maldives for a vacay. In this, she is seen sporting an orange swimsuit!
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Red beauty
Rakul stunned in a crochet swimsuit styled with a printed shrug during her pool sesh.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Living the moment
Rakul was seen enjoying a sunny day in the pool while donning a pink bikini.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Sun-kissed
Rakul is seen living her beach life to the fullest. Her blue backless beachwear is all things chic.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Island life
Never entering the sea without photoshoots! Rakul wore a black monokini with a printed shrug in this one.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Seas the day
Rakul looks all things cute as she enjoys blue waters in a blue bikini.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Yellove
Rakul wore a yellow swimsuit and happily posed for the camera by the pool.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Happy Soul
Rakul is the happiest whenever she is in or around water and this picture is proof.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Orange is the new black
Rakul's daddy cool captured her while she was soaking up the sun in an orange bikini during their beach vacay.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Self love
Rakul looked beautiful in a green bikini styled with a funky shrug. She was seen enjoying the scenic view of the Maldives.