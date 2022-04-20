Entertainment

 Priyanka Goud

apr 20, 2022

Heading 3

Rakul Preet Singh Statemental Looks

Fashion diva

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh has exemplary fashion sense and this look is the ultimate example. The fashion police have been keeping a keen eye on the actress' promotional wardrobe

Monochrome power suit

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul dressed up in a monochrome power suit and hot pink bralette, and it is the perfect pick to beat the summer heat with voguish statements

Rakul Preet Singh looked lovely in a pale white organza saree with pastel pink tulips all over it. She shined like a vision in white, complementing her look with silver oxidized earrings and minimal make-up

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Pretty in pink

The actress flaunted her summer style in a white dress. Her ensemble featured a blazer type with buttons on the top and small ruffles at the bottom, giving a major formal yet party outfit vibe

Summer splash in white

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul's latest look features her in an all-white bustier crop top and bodycon skirt. Her elegance will make it hard for you to take your eyes off her

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Show stealer

Girl-next-door vibes

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The star is here to serve sultry summer fashion goals with her trendy and girl-next-door style. She looked dreamy in a chic distressed top and a mini skirt with a ribbon on the ponytail and subtle makeup

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The diva served up high-end glamour in a head-turning ensemble, leaving many fans stunned in a dark green mini dress in a minimal aesthetic to glam up with statement jewellery and accessory pieces

Ultra glam

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet looked stunning in a grey sparkling crop top with side cut-outs and a matching high-rise body-hugging skirt. She kept her accessories simple, opting for diamond earrings and set the temperature soaring

Temperature soaring

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh in yellow co-ord set gave major boho-chic vibes. She accessorised her stunning look with giant hanging hoop earrings in shells and completed it with open hair in soft curls and minimal makeup

Boho chic vibes

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Samantha's elegant saree looks

Click Here