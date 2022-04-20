Rakul Preet Singh Statemental Looks

Rakul Preet Singh has exemplary fashion sense and this look is the ultimate example. The fashion police have been keeping a keen eye on the actress' promotional wardrobe
Monochrome power suit
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul dressed up in a monochrome power suit and hot pink bralette, and it is the perfect pick to beat the summer heat with voguish statements
Rakul Preet Singh looked lovely in a pale white organza saree with pastel pink tulips all over it. She shined like a vision in white, complementing her look with silver oxidized earrings and minimal make-up
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Pretty in pink
The actress flaunted her summer style in a white dress. Her ensemble featured a blazer type with buttons on the top and small ruffles at the bottom, giving a major formal yet party outfit vibe
Summer splash in white
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul's latest look features her in an all-white bustier crop top and bodycon skirt. Her elegance will make it hard for you to take your eyes off her
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Show stealer
Girl-next-door vibes
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The star is here to serve sultry summer fashion goals with her trendy and girl-next-door style. She looked dreamy in a chic distressed top and a mini skirt with a ribbon on the ponytail and subtle makeup
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The diva served up high-end glamour in a head-turning ensemble, leaving many fans stunned in a dark green mini dress in a minimal aesthetic to glam up with statement jewellery and accessory pieces
Ultra glam
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet looked stunning in a grey sparkling crop top with side cut-outs and a matching high-rise body-hugging skirt. She kept her accessories simple, opting for diamond earrings and set the temperature soaring
Temperature soaring
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh in yellow co-ord set gave major boho-chic vibes. She accessorised her stunning look with giant hanging hoop earrings in shells and completed it with open hair in soft curls and minimal makeup
Boho chic vibes
