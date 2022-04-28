Entertainment
Ranpreet Kaur
APR 29, 2022
Rakul Preet Singh's cute pics with fam
Holi celebrations with dad
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
This adorable throwback pic from Rakul’s childhood had the little munchkin posing with her dad after their Holi celebrations
Mumma’s angel
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul’s mommy held her close in this beautiful throwback pic and the actress’ cuteness will surely melt your heart
Rakul was seen chilling in the pool with her brother as they enjoyed the sunset together
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Chilling in the pool
Rakul, who is quite close to her dad, was seen holding on to him in this pic which speaks volumes about the father-daughter bond
Holding on to daddy
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Getting goofy with mommy
Rakul was seen flaunting her goofy side as she posed happily with her mommy
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul’s father was seen teaching the little princess swimming in this cute throwback pic
Swimming lessons with daddy
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The actress was seen climbing on her brother’s back as they had some fun time in the pool
Water babies
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul was seen hugging her mommy as the mother-daughter duo posed for a beautiful click
Mother-daughter love
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The siblings struck a perfect pose as they enjoy their time together during the beach vacation
Perfect posers
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet is all smiles as she poses for a perfect family pic with her parents and brother
The perfect click
