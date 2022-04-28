Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh's cute pics with fam

Holi celebrations with dad

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

This adorable throwback pic from Rakul’s childhood had the little munchkin posing with her dad after their Holi celebrations

Mumma’s angel

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul’s mommy held her close in this beautiful throwback pic and the actress’ cuteness will surely melt your heart

Rakul was seen chilling in the pool with her brother as they enjoyed the sunset together

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Chilling in the pool

Rakul, who is quite close to her dad, was seen holding on to him in this pic which speaks volumes about the father-daughter bond

Holding on to daddy

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Getting goofy with mommy

Rakul was seen flaunting her goofy side as she posed happily with her mommy

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul’s father was seen teaching the little princess swimming in this cute throwback pic

Swimming lessons with daddy

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The actress was seen climbing on her brother’s back as they had some fun time in the pool

Water babies

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul was seen hugging her mommy as the mother-daughter duo posed for a beautiful click

Mother-daughter love

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The siblings struck a perfect pose as they enjoy their time together during the beach vacation

Perfect posers

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet is all smiles as she poses for a perfect family pic with her parents and brother

The perfect click

