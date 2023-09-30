Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 30, 2023

Rakul Preet Singh's film with Neena Gupta

Rakul Preet Singh has firmly established herself as a prominent figure in the Indian film industry over a career spanning 13 years

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram

She has appeared in numerous significant productions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, and continues to balance her career between Bollywood and the South Indian film industry

Pan-India

Image: Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Rakul Preet Singh has now signed a comedy thriller 

Image: Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram

Exclusive

Rakul will star alongside Badhaai Ho actress Neena Gupta in this yet-untitled film. Both actresses will headline the narrative alongside a talented supporting cast 

Teams up with Neena Gupta

Image: Neena Gupta's Instagram 

Producer

Image: Sunir Kheterpal's Instagram 

Sunir Kheterpal, known for producing movies like Rocky Handsome, Badla, Kesari, and Bloody Daddy, is backing this comedy under his banner Athena ENM

Direction

Image: Ashish R Shukla's Instagram 

Ashish R. Shukla, known for helming the critically acclaimed crime-thriller series, Undekhi will helm the movie

Shooting

Image: Riya David 

The movie is going on floors in October 2023 and is expected to wrap up by December

Rakul Preet Singh is reportedly in talks for a women-centric action film. If it gets materialized, it will be her immediate next outing after the mentioned comedy-thriller

Further

Image: Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram 

The actress has some exciting projects ahead- Indian 2, Ayalaan, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, and De De Pyaar De Sequel among others

Rakul's Work Front

Image: Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram 

Neena Gupta will be next doing Kaagaz 2, Metro…In Dino, Farrey, and Empire among others

 Neena's Work Front

Image: Neena Gupta's Instagram 

