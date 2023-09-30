Heading 3
Rakul Preet Singh's film with Neena Gupta
Rakul Preet Singh has firmly established herself as a prominent figure in the Indian film industry over a career spanning 13 years
She has appeared in numerous significant productions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, and continues to balance her career between Bollywood and the South Indian film industry
Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Rakul Preet Singh has now signed a comedy thriller
Rakul will star alongside Badhaai Ho actress Neena Gupta in this yet-untitled film. Both actresses will headline the narrative alongside a talented supporting cast
Sunir Kheterpal, known for producing movies like Rocky Handsome, Badla, Kesari, and Bloody Daddy, is backing this comedy under his banner Athena ENM
Ashish R. Shukla, known for helming the critically acclaimed crime-thriller series, Undekhi will helm the movie
The movie is going on floors in October 2023 and is expected to wrap up by December
Rakul Preet Singh is reportedly in talks for a women-centric action film. If it gets materialized, it will be her immediate next outing after the mentioned comedy-thriller
The actress has some exciting projects ahead- Indian 2, Ayalaan, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, and De De Pyaar De Sequel among others
Neena Gupta will be next doing Kaagaz 2, Metro…In Dino, Farrey, and Empire among others
