Rakul Preet Singh is currently holidaying in the Maldives with her beau Jackky Bhaganani and has been sharing stunning pics, giving us major goals
After Diwali, the actress checked into the Maldives this week. Rakul Preet Singh has actively been sharing pictures from her holiday in the island nation
Rakul Preet Singh wore a wine-coloured bikini with a matching robe featuring a sexy thigh-high slit. Black sunnies and a beach hat finished her look with a dainty neckpiece
Rakul Preet Singh looks stylish in a nude-coloured monokini with a happy smile, and hair tied in a bun as she took a dip in the pool
Rakul shared a picture of herself in a hot multi-coloured monokini and captioned her post as, “Water baby for life.”
Rakul Preet Singh flaunted her smile and looked beautiful as she dressed up in a red swimsuit with a printed cape. She captioned the pic: "Relax and reflect."
Rakul Preet also posted a picture in orange swimwear from her vacation in the Maldives and she captioned: "Thank God for a holiday."
The actress showed happy girls are the prettiest with her million-dollar smile, dressed up in a stripped skirt and black crop top
