Rakul Preet Singh’s Maldives vacay

Prachi Malhotra

NOV 01, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh is currently holidaying in the Maldives with her beau Jackky Bhaganani and has been sharing stunning pics, giving us major goals

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

After Diwali, the actress checked into the Maldives this week. Rakul Preet Singh has actively been sharing pictures from her holiday in the island nation

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh wore a wine-coloured bikini with a matching robe featuring a sexy thigh-high slit. Black sunnies and a beach hat finished her look with a dainty neckpiece

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh looks stylish in a nude-coloured monokini with a happy smile, and hair tied in a bun as she took a dip in the pool

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul shared a picture of herself in a hot multi-coloured monokini and captioned her post as, “Water baby for life.”

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh flaunted her smile and looked beautiful as she dressed up in a red swimsuit with a printed cape. She captioned the pic: "Relax and reflect."

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet also posted a picture in orange swimwear from her vacation in the Maldives and she captioned: "Thank God for a holiday."

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The actress showed happy girls are the prettiest with her million-dollar smile, dressed up in a stripped skirt and black crop top

