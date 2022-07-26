Heading 3

Rakul-Rashmika: Celebs in chic jumpsuits

Priyanka Goud

JULY 26, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh posed in a white off-shoulder jumpsuit with balloon sleeves. Keeping up with her classy look, she went with all subtle makeup and a messy ponytail

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha keeps it uber cool and sophisticated in a flared buttoned-down jumpsuit and completed with chunky golden earrings, subtle makeup with a hair bun

Image: Viral Bhayani

Tamannaah Bhatia gave out the right inspo on how to ace a casual look in a brown jumpsuit. With no makeup look, she looked stunning as always

Image: Viral Bhayani

Pooja Hegde opted for a boho-chic jumpsuit with a front & back V-neck held by thin shoulder straps. She kept her hair open and teamed her outfit with black flats and a silver sling bag. We loved it!

Image: Mrunal thakur Instagram

Mrunal Thakur chose a colourpop jumpsuit with transparent straps which complemented the bright outfit. Leaving her mane loose, Mrunal opted for minimal nude makeup and coral lip tint

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna looked like a million bucks dressed in a white jumpsuit with beige-coloured heels. She kept her hair open and accessorised them with a hair clip

Raashii Khanna stunned in a hot black cutout jumpsuit and if you love jumpsuits you can't miss this look of the diva. Bold makeup and statement jewellery added oomph to the look

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram

Image: Viral Bhayani

Ananya Panday donned an army green coloured jumpsuit accentuating her tall figure. She went neutral with two dainty gold bracelets in one hand and a luxe bag

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani upped her style and we cannot get enough of her look in yellow jumpsuit. Minimal makeup and soft curls hairstyle completed the outfit perfectly

