Heading 3
Rakul to Rashmika: Glam sequin outfits
Priyanka Goud
JUNE 02, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh mesmerized us in the perfect party look in a silver sequin crop top and skirt co-ord set and looked enchanting as she accessorized with statement earrings and a graceful bracelet
Image:Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia oozed glam in a plum sequin bodycon dress and looked stunning. The actress dazzled, the outfit with no accessories and kept her makeup bold and it is just perfect for a prom look
Image: Samanath Instagram
Samantha opted for a glamorous yet poised bright red sequin slit saree and matched it wth a deep-cut net blouse. The actress let her grand and glam outfit do the talking with no accessories at all
Image: Raashii Khanna
Raashii Khanna looked fierce and grabbed the attention with this super hot outfit. Ditching the accessories, the South beauty let this gown rule her look and expressions do all the talking. Gorgeous and how!
Image: Aishwarya Lekshmi Instagram
One has to pinch oneself to know that this beautiful sight of Aishwarya Lekshmi in this sequin dress is not a dream but a reality. Her smokey eye makeup and the pearl stud have perfectly complimented this dress
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna channelled her inner diva as she dressed up in a sequin golden plunging neckline gown from Manish Malhotra. The star's makeup with kohl black eyes and brown lip shade complimented her bold look perfectly
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari flaunted her beautiful structure and skin with this one-shoulder mini dress with a fully sequin pattern
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Malavika Mohanan is a showstopper in a plum sequin saree by Manish Malhotra. She tied the saree in a sultry way and matched it with a sleeveless plunging neckline blouse. For jewelry, she chose a diamond necklace and kept her makeup bold
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh gave desi girl vibes in a white sequin saree with a glitzy sweetheart neckline blouse. For the glam look, she kept her accessories very minimal and also stood out with subtle toned makeup
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Keerthy Suresh's beautiful Chennai home