Rakul-Shriya:
Diva lehenga looks
Priyanka Goud
OCT 22, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Dressed in a multi-coloured lehenga, Shriya struck the right balance of elegance and chic. The actress accessorized her princess avatar with a diamond-encrusted choker necklace with multiple bracelets wrapped around her wrist.
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Malavika Mohanan's stunning lehenga is decked in every colour of the spectrum. She completes her festive style with minimum makeup and jewellery.
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika amped up the traditional look with a golden lehenga with a skimpy blouse and glammed up with statement jewellery pieces and perfect makeup.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul brings the much-needed oomph factor and glam quotient to the festive look in her hot floral blouse and matching lehenga. Statement jewellery and makeup stood out.
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani defined the festive avatar in multicoloured floral lehenga with a cape. She added a sleek ponytail, silver earrings, and makeup.
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Raashii Khanna is elegance personified and a sight to behold in an alluring scarlet lehenga. She accessorised her look with earrings, maang tikka and messy curls.
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal showed red is colour of festive as she decked up in a red lehenga with matching net dupatta, bold makeup and long tresses.
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia is beauty in ethnic look as she donned a black and white lehenga and gave us major fashion advice for the festive season. She completed her ensemble for the day with a golden statement necklace.
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh channelised her inner diva in a stunning lehenga with heavy traditional gold jewellery and minimal makeup.
